Dangote Sinotruk launches Nigeria first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa has rolled out Nigeria first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck at its Ikeja, Lagos facility, as Aliko Dangote announced plans to raise Africa investment to about 70 billion dollars under Vision 2030.

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited has rolled out Nigeria first locally assembled electric heavy-duty truck, a milestone for the country automotive industry and a sign of a new era of green mobility, local manufacturing and sustainable transportation across Nigeria and West Africa.

The vehicle was unveiled at the company assembly facility in Ikeja, Lagos. Senior representatives of the Dangote Group, Sinotruk Group, the Lagos State Government, industry stakeholders, customers, business partners and other dignitaries attended the event. The rollout expands the Dangote Sinotruk joint venture from conventional commercial vehicle assembly into new-energy mobility. The company now offers electric heavy-duty trucks alongside its existing range of heavy-duty trucks, tippers, light trucks, pickups and buses.

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Dangote Increases African Investment

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, said the group plans to increase its investment programme in Africa from 50 billion dollars to about 70 billion dollars under its Vision 2030. He said the plan includes a major intervention in electricity generation to support industrial growth. Dangote spoke when he hosted creative industry stakeholders from Northern Nigeria.

Group Vice-President of Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the introduction of electric commercial vehicles was another important milestone in the evolution of the joint venture. He said it demonstrated the Group commitment to embracing emerging technologies that create value for customers while supporting Nigeria environmental objectives. Edwin said the Dangote-Sinotruk partnership was established to build a world-class commercial vehicle business in Nigeria.

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He said it was also meant to strengthen local assembly capabilities, transfer technology, create employment and contribute to the country industrial development. He noted that the partnership followed extensive evaluation of Chinese truck manufacturers before Sinotruk was selected as the preferred technology partner. Edwin said the global economy is looking for sustainable business, meaning vehicles that also protect the environment.

Company Embraces Electric Technology

He said the company moved into CNG technology and is now going into electric technology, which he described as a technology revolutionising the whole world. He said the move into electric commercial vehicles reflected Dangote Sinotruk determination to remain ahead of technological changes in the global automotive industry and provide customers with more transportation options. He noted that the electric commercial vehicle offers the potential for lowering operating cost and reducing tailpipe emissions.

He added that depending on the application, electricity cost and charging infrastructure, it would be highly beneficial to the people. The rollout comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to transition towards cleaner energy and transportation solutions, with the Federal Government promoting the adoption of compressed natural gas and other alternative-energy technologies. Edwin said Dangote Sinotruk was already preparing the infrastructure and technical support required to ensure electric commercial vehicles can be effectively deployed in Nigeria.

He said successful adoption will also require reliable charging facilities, technical expertise, spare parts and strong after-sales support, adding that the company is already getting ready with strong after-sales support and setting up its team. He said the company would also support customers with charging infrastructure and technical expertise as it works with government stakeholders, business partners and customers to develop Nigeria emerging electric vehicle ecosystem.

He said the electric vehicle rollout was more than introducing a new product and described it as a statement of the Group commitment to innovation, green energy and the future of mobility. He said Dangote Sinotruk long-term ambition is to develop the business into one of West Africa leading automotive assembly and manufacturing companies, leveraging Nigeria large market, industrial base and entrepreneurial capacity to serve the wider region.

He said the company would continue to deepen local assembly, facilitate technology transfer, develop Nigerian technical talent, increase local value addition and create more employment opportunities. As part of the technology-transfer programme, Sinotruk is expected to provide training for Nigerian engineers and technicians, including opportunities for selected personnel to receive practical training at Sinotruk facilities in China. Edwin said this demonstrates the company determination to embrace new technologies and provide customers with more transportation choices.

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Sinotruk President Calls It Historic

President of Sinotruk Group, Liu Wei, described the rollout as a historic moment for Nigeria, the joint venture and the wider African automotive industry. He said the electric heavy-duty truck represented a practical response to Nigeria energy-transition ambitions. He said the truck was the first new-energy truck assembled on the African continent, describing the milestone as a major step towards localised manufacturing and the green transition of commercial transportation in West Africa.

Liu said the event in Lagos marked the official roll-off of the first electric heavy-duty truck from the joint venture and represented a substantial step forward for Nigeria and West Africa in driving localised manufacturing and the green transition of new-energy commercial vehicles. He said the milestone aligns with Nigeria long-term carbon-neutrality objectives and energy-transition plans, particularly efforts to modernise the country energy mix, decarbonise transportation and strengthen industrial capacity.

He disclosed that the partnership began in 2010, while the joint venture was formally established in 2014. Its first heavy truck rolled off the assembly line in 2017, while a commercial vehicle welding and e-coating paint line became operational in 2024. The joint venture has so far assembled more than 8,000 vehicles locally. Liu said Sinotruk would deepen training and skills development for Nigerian engineers and technicians, creating opportunities for more young Nigerians to take up technical and manufacturing roles.

Lagos Government Welcomes Milestone

The Lagos State Government welcomed the milestone. The representative of the Commissioner for Transportation, Olasunkanmi Ojoowuro, described the rollout as a defining moment for Nigeria industrial and transportation sectors. He said the introduction of locally assembled electric heavy-duty trucks demonstrated that Nigeria could participate actively in the global transition towards cleaner transportation rather than remain dependent on imported automotive technology.

He highlighted the potential benefits in reducing emissions, lowering long-term operating costs for transport and logistics operators, creating employment and equipping Nigerian engineers with advanced electric vehicle and sustainable manufacturing skills. He commended Dangote Sinotruk for combining global automotive technology with local industrial capacity and urged continued investment in skills development and local manufacturing.

With the introduction of electric heavy-duty trucks, the company is now positioning itself at the intersection of commercial transportation, local automotive manufacturing and Nigeria emerging green-energy economy.