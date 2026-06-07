Dangote Salt Intensifies Consumer Engagement Efforts

Dangote Salt has intensified its consumer and trade engagement efforts through a series of visits to artisan communities and market centres. The company aims to highlight the role of salt in traditional industries and everyday consumption.

Salt has intensified its consumer and trade engagement efforts, undertaking a series of visits to artisan communities and market centres to highlight the role of salt in traditional industries and everyday consumption.

A statement from the firm stated that the exercise, which was part of the firm's Eid engagement activities, began at Yan Mota, a historic tanning community in Kano, where artisans continue leatherworking activities that have long contributed to the city's reputation as a major leather production hub in West Africa. During the visit, discussions focused on the use of salt in preserving and treating animal hides before processing.

The company also presented 50kg industrial bags of Dangote Salt to members of the tannery community. The engagement later moved to the Kofar Mata dye pit, where craftsmen demonstrated the process involved in producing locally dyed textiles. Artisans explained the role of salt in fabric treatment and dye preparation, noting that it helps maintain consistency and quality in the dyeing process. The company also distributed 50kg industrial bags of Dangote Salt to members of the dyeing community.

According to the company, the visits formed part of efforts to engage communities whose livelihoods are linked to its products. The campaign concluded at Sabon Gari Market, where Dangote Salt and Dangote Seasoning organised a consumer activation involving traders, shoppers and community members. Participants interacted with product displays and attended discussions on nutrition, food preparation and healthy consumption habits.

Speaking at the event, Sales Operations Manager at NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Salisu Balarabe, said markets remain important channels for engagement between brands and consumers. Markets remain at the heart of our communities and everyday interactions, Balarabe noted. Bringing this experience directly to people allows us to engage beyond transactions and build stronger relationships with consumers and trade partners.

We are committed to ensuring that people not only know our products, but also understand the value they bring into homes and daily life. A wellness session formed part of the activation, with medical practitioner Amina Sa'id Muhammad discussing refined and iodised salt, nutrition and wellbeing. The session provided an opportunity for traders and retailers to ask questions about iodine intake, salt consumption and health-related issues.

Discussions also covered the role of salt in hydration, muscle function and overall wellbeing, as well as misconceptions surrounding salt consumption. Speaking during the activation, the Head of Marketing at NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Zainab Abbas, said the campaign was designed to foster closer engagement with consumers within their communities. At Dangote, we believe brands become stronger when they become part of the communities they serve, Abbas remarked.

This activation is not only about showcasing our products; We want consumers to see Dangote Salt and Dangote Seasoning as part of everyday life and part of the moments that bring families and communities together. The event also featured an appearance by actor and musician Umar M Shareef, who interacted with traders and visitors before performing. Field Sales Officer at NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Kamal Jibrin Yakubu, thanked members of the market community for participating in the event.

Today was about more than bringing products closer to people, Yakubu observed. It was about meeting people where they are, listening, engaging and creating experiences that leave a positive impact. We appreciate the warmth and enthusiasm from everyone who joined us. According to the company, the campaign reflected efforts by Dangote Salt and Dangote Seasoning to engage consumers across communities, traditional industries and retail markets





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dangote Salt Consumer Engagement Artisan Communities Market Centres Traditional Industries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NCDC Intensifies Preparedness As Ebola Risk Remains High In NigeriaDirector-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, urged state governments to activate their preparedness mechanisms and ensure that emergency response structures are fully operational.

Read more »

Abduction of Adelabu's Sister and Nephews Continues as Security Intensifies SearchThe search for the sister and twin nephews of former Minister of Power and APC governorship aspirant Adebayo Adelabu has entered its third day. Security agencies are combing areas around Ibadan to secure their safe release after they were abducted en route to school. The family remains distressed amid ongoing tension.

Read more »

NCDC Assures Nigerians of No Ebola Cases Amid Regional Outbreaks, Intensifies PreparednessNigeria's disease control agency confirms no Ebola cases but highlights high importation risk due to regional outbreaks, detailing nationwide readiness assessments and collaboration efforts.

Read more »

Dangote Refinery Boosts Petrol Supply and Announces Capacity Surge to 700,000 bpdDangote Petroleum Refinery has increased PMS deliveries to partner stations, cut retail prices, and raised its crude‑oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day, with plans to double output by 2028, enhancing Nigeria's fuel security and export profile.

Read more »