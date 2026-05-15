Dangote Resists NNPC Expansion in Refinery Ownership to Foster Diverse Investment

Aliko Dangote reveals his opposition to NNPC Limited increasing its stake in the 20 billion dollar refinery, emphasizing a strategy of broad ownership and global investment.

Aliko Dangote, the prominent industrialist and founder of the Dangote Group, has expressed clear opposition to attempts by NNPC Limited to increase its existing shareholding in the massive 20 billion dollar Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

During a detailed conversation with Nicolai Tangen, the chief executive officer of the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund, the billionaire explained that the current strategic direction of the project is aimed at diversifying ownership rather than allowing a single entity to hold excessive control. At present, the national oil company holds a stake of approximately 7.25 percent, but Dangote believes that increasing this figure would contradict the long-term goal of attracting a wider array of global and local investors.

By keeping ownership spread across various stakeholders, the company hopes to foster a more resilient and transparent business environment that appeals to international capital markets. Moving deeper into the operational and financial aspects of the business, Mr. Dangote highlighted the critical importance of foreign exchange earnings. He noted that the refinery, along with other core sectors such as cement, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and port operations, is positioned to generate substantial revenue through exports.

Specifically, he indicated that eighty percent of the revenue is expected to be in dollars, which allows the group to offer dollar-denominated dividends to its investors. This financial structure is intended to mitigate risks associated with local currency volatility and attract sophisticated investors who seek stable returns in hard currency.

However, he did not shy away from mentioning the hurdles facing his enterprises, citing government policy inconsistency, the danger of over-concentrated ownership, and general political instability as primary risks that could hinder growth. He emphasized that while wholly owned businesses within the group usually reinvest profits for expansion, the refinery's new ownership model is designed to reward external partners. The operational capacity of the refinery has already become a testament to the group's ability to execute colossal industrial projects.

With the facility currently processing up to 661,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the refinery has proven its viability despite years of delays and significant infrastructure challenges. This successful delivery has significantly boosted the confidence of international financial institutions, which are now more inclined to back future ventures led by the Dangote Group. Looking beyond the borders of Nigeria, the industrialist is eyeing expansion into East Africa.

During a recent summit in Nairobi involving leaders such as President William Ruto of Kenya and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Dangote expressed his willingness to build a similar refinery in Tanzania. This proposed project would mirror the Nigerian facility's capacity and objective, aiming to reduce the region's dependence on imported refined petroleum products and strengthen the industrialization of the African continent.

Through these strategic moves, Dangote seeks to redefine the industrial landscape of Africa while ensuring that his business empire remains globally competitive and financially sustainable





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