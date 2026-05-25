Dangote Refinery: The Battle for Nigeria’s Economic Future

Understanding the Dangote Refinery dispute beyond personalities, politics, or commercial rivalries is crucial to grasping Nigeria’s struggle to defend productive industrial capacity. The real issue is whether Nigeria is prepared to defend its industrial capacity or continue rewarding a system built around dependence and a rentier structure.

The current battle surrounding the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria is not merely a disagreement between a private refinery, fuel marketers, regulators, or the Nigeria n National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), but a reflection of the deeper economic model a country has inherited.

At stake is whether Africa’s largest oil producer will finally become a serious industrial economy capable of refining its own resources and retaining value within its borders, or whether it will remain trapped in a system that exports crude oil, imports refined products, and continuously transfers wealth abroad





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