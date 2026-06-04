Dangote Refinery Surpasses Nameplate Capacity, Targets 1.4 Million bpd Expansion

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its crude processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day, exceeding its nameplate capacity. The company plans to expand to 1.4 million bpd within 30 months, boosting Nigeria's energy self-sufficiency and global refining dominance.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its crude processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its installed nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd following a performance assessment by its process licensors.

The development marks a significant operational milestone for the refinery, which is widely regarded as the world's largest single-train petroleum refining facility. In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, the company explained that the increase demonstrates the refinery's ability to process additional feedstock while optimising performance across its production units.

In his remark, Vice President, Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the refinery's latest output increase forms part of a broader expansion strategy aimed at scaling capacity to 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months. Mr Edwin said the proposed expansion could position the facility among the largest refining complexes globally, while strengthening Nigeria's drive for energy self-sufficiency.

"The refinery's growth trajectory reflects a deliberate move toward continental and global refining dominance, not just domestic supply sufficiency," he said. The announcement of reaching 700,000 capacity comes a few days after the refinery chief executive disclosed that the production target of 700,000 barrels per day would be reached by 2028.

On Tuesday, the refinery CEO, David Bird, while speaking during the S&P Global Energy Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in London, said the refinery is currently operating at full nameplate capacity and is planning what he described as a "ruthless replication" strategy to expand output.

"We will bring 700,000 barrels per day of fully complex refining capacity on stream by the end of 2028," he said, adding that long-lead equipment has already been procured while construction contracts are being awarded. He added that the group could eventually increase refining capacity to 2.1 million bpd, supported by plans for another refinery in East Africa, positioning the company as a major player in global crude and refined product markets.

"Nigeria has gone from fuel scarcity to absolute fuel abundance since the Dangote refinery came online," Mr Bird said. According to Kpler data cited last month, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported an estimated 57 million barrels of jet fuel between April 2024 and April 2026.

The data showed exports rose from about 20,000 barrels per day in April 2024 to around 65,000 barrels per day by the end of that year before peaking at approximately 160,000 barrels per day during the review period. The figures highlight the growing role of refined petroleum exports in Nigeria's energy sector, particularly aviation fuel, as the country seeks to strengthen domestic refining capacity and reduce dependence on imported products.

Owned by industrialist Aliko Dangote, the refinery commenced fuel production in 2024 and has since expanded output to include petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and other refined petroleum products. The company said the facility now supplies both domestic and international markets, exporting refined products to several African countries and to European destinations, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

It also said refined products from the facility have reached markets in the United States, while jet fuel exports have extended to Saudi Arabia. Dangote Industries argued that the refinery has increasingly played a stabilising role in regional fuel markets amid supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with more African countries turning to the facility for energy security. The refinery's rising output has further strengthened its position in global fuel markets





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Dangote Refinery Crude Processing Capacity Expansion Nigeria Energy Fuel Exports

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