Dangote Refinery Refutes Claims of Petrol Price Hike Amid Global Oil Volatility

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has officially dismissed reports of an increase in its ex-depot petrol prices, emphasizing its commitment to energy stability in Nigeria despite rising global crude oil costs.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has come forward to decisively refute widespread reports suggesting a hike in its petrol gantry prices. The company clarified that the ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as PMS, has remained constant.

This announcement comes in the wake of several viral posts on social media platforms, specifically X, which claimed that the refinery had increased its loading price by N75, shifting the cost from N1,275 per litre to N1,350 per litre. By issuing a formal statement, the organization aimed to dispel these misconceptions and reassure the public that the price structure remains unchanged.

The refinery emphasized that such misinformation can create unnecessary panic within the domestic market, potentially leading to hoarding or artificial price inflation by third-party distributors. The current volatility in the energy sector is largely driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Following a series of military actions involving the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, the global supply of crude oil has faced significant disruptions, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

This instability has pushed the price of crude oil beyond the critical threshold of 100 dollars per barrel, triggering a ripple effect across international markets. In Nigeria, the impact has been palpable, as the cost of petrol in major urban centers has surged from approximately N870 per litre to N1,370 or more. These external shocks have placed immense pressure on domestic refineries and importers, making the maintenance of stable pricing a challenging endeavor for energy providers.

Despite the mounting pressure from rising global costs, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has stated its intention to absorb these prevailing cost increases to mitigate inflationary risks for the Nigerian populace. The company views this as a necessary step to promote energy affordability and ensure that the supply of high-quality petroleum products remains uninterrupted.

By resisting the urge to pass these costs immediately to the consumers at the depot level, the refinery hopes to support the national objectives of price stability and energy security. This strategic move is intended to cushion the broader Nigerian economy from the harsh realities of external energy shocks, thereby protecting millions of citizens from sudden spikes in transportation and operational costs.

The refinery has urged the general public, including journalists and market analysts, to exercise caution when consuming information regarding fuel pricing. The organization stressed that only official statements released by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited should be regarded as accurate and up-to-date. In an era where social media can rapidly spread unverified claims, the company believes that transparency and direct communication are essential to maintaining market order.

The refinery reaffirms its dedication to contributing to the growth of the Nigerian energy sector and aims to remain a pillar of stability in a volatile global landscape. The commitment to energy security is not merely a business goal but a national imperative to ensure that the wheels of commerce continue to turn without the hindrance of fuel-induced inflation





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