Dangote Refinery Prevented Fuel Prices from Skyrocketing to N6,000 Per Litre, Says IPMAN Amid Middle East Crisis

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) states that the Dangote Refinery has averted a fuel price hike to N5,000-N6,000 per litre due to the Middle East crisis. The refinery's 700,000 bpd capacity buffers domestic supply, reducing import dependence. Despite a recent slight drop to N1,317-N1,360 per litre in Abuja, fuel prices have surged 463% in three years under President Tinubu.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria ( IPMAN ) has highlighted the critical role of the Dangote Refinery in stabilizing Nigeria 's fuel market amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to IPMAN's spokesperson, Ukadike, the absence of the refinery would have led to a catastrophic surge in fuel prices, potentially reaching between N5,000 and N6,000 per litre, due to the crisis involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which has persisted for over three months. The Dangote Refinery, with its capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, has acted as a buffer for domestic supply, reducing Nigeria's reliance on imported petroleum products.

This shift has not only shielded the country from the full brunt of international market volatility but also allowed Nigeria to benefit from higher crude oil revenues during the crisis. Ukadike expressed gratitude to Dangote Refinery for consistently supplying the domestic market, emphasizing that without it, Nigerian consumers would face exorbitant prices. Recent data from DAILY POST confirms a modest decline in retail pump prices, now ranging from N1,317 to N1,360 per litre in Abuja, down from N1,360 to N1,370.

However, this adjustment does not erase the broader trend: fuel prices have increased by 463% over the past three years under President Tinubu's administration, underscoring the long-term economic challenges and the vital importance of domestic refining capacity. The Dangote Refinery's impact extends beyond immediate price stabilization. By processing crude oil locally, the refinery has transformed Nigeria from a net importer to a self-sufficient producer of petroleum products, a strategic shift that enhances energy security.

The Middle East crisis, triggered by conflicts involving Iran and Israel, has disrupted global oil supply chains, causing price spikes in countries dependent on imports. Nigeria, despite being a major oil producer, historically imported refined products due to insufficient local refining capacity, leaving it vulnerable. The Dangote facility, operational since early 2024, has altered this dynamic.

It supplies petrol, diesel, and other products to the domestic market, and its output has allowed the government to moderate pump prices through reduced import costs and foreign exchange savings. IPMAN's statement underscores that without this refinery, the current crisis would have exacerbated Nigeria's inflation and cost-of-living crisis, with fuel prices possibly tripling or quadrupling. The association's acknowledgment reflects a consensus among industry stakeholders that the refinery is a game-changer for the Nigerian economy.

Nevertheless, the overall increase of 463% in fuel prices since 2021 remains a daunting figure, indicating that structural issues persist. While the Dangote Refinery provides a buffer, prices are still influenced by global crude oil trends, exchange rates, and government taxation. The recent slight drop to an average of N1,340 per litre may offer temporary relief but does not signal a reversal of the long-term upward trajectory.

Critics argue that the benefits of the refinery should be passed on more directly to consumers through sustained price reductions, and that regulatory frameworks must ensure fair competition and prevent hoarding. The government, for its part, has praised the refinery as a landmark achievement of its industrialization policy. Moving forward, the sustainability of this progress depends on maintaining the refinery's operational efficiency, expanding its capacity, and addressing the underlying factors that historically made Nigeria reliant on imports.

The confluence of geopolitical unrest and domestic policy makes the Dangote Refinery not just an economic asset but a national necessity for shielding Nigeria from external shocks





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dangote Refinery Fuel Price Nigeria IPMAN Middle East Crisis Petroleum Import Dependency Pump Price Tinubu Administration Crude Oil Revenue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abuja residents switch to firewood, charcoal as gas hits N2,000 per kgThe rising price of cooking gas has forced many households and businesses in the Federal Capital Territory to embrace traditional fuels such as charcoal

Read more »

Nigerian Government Increases Ministers' Imprest Allowance to N700,000 MonthlyThe Nigerian government has increased the imprest allowance for ministers to N700,000 per month, contrary to earlier reports of a reduction. The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed the raise in the 2026 Annual General Imprest Warrant, citing economic realities. The increase, which also applies to other officials, follows ongoing debates over the national minimum wage.

Read more »

Vice President Shettima Hails Lagos as Africa's Economic 'Live Wire' at Invest Lagos SummitVice President Kashim Shettima described Lagos State as the economic 'live wire' of Africa during his address at the Invest Lagos Summit 3.0. He highlighted the state's role in producing influential business figures like Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, and emphasized its central importance to Nigeria's development trajectory, praising its leadership, governance, and economic resilience.

Read more »