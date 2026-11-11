Dangote Refinery IPO Draws N5.85 Trillion in Bids, 172% Oversubscribed

Dangote Petroleum Refinery's IPO attracted N5.85 trillion in bids, nearly three times its target, with strong local and international investor interest. Allotment is expected on November 17, with trading potentially starting in early December.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery's initial public offering ( IPO) has attracted share applications worth about N5.85 trillion ($4.1 billion), nearly three times the amount it initially targeted to raise.

The offering, described as Africa's largest public share sale to date, drew strong interest from both local and international investors, with applications from all 54 African countries. The refinery had targeted to raise at least $1.6 billion through the IPO but received about $1.9 billion in investment interest from Nigerian investors and another $2.1 billion from prospective international buyers, people familiar with the transaction told Bloomberg.

Also read Dangote Refinery, Fertiliser expansion to employ over 90,000 people in Lagos

Record Oversubscription Exceeds Fundraising Target

The subscription data showed N5.85 trillion in bids for 11.15 billion shares against 4.1 billion offered at N525 each, representing a 172 per cent oversubscription. The N5.85 trillion in bids far exceeded the company's initial fundraising target of N2.15 trillion, underscoring massive investor appetite for the refinery. For every share available, investors applied for nearly three shares, a level of oversubscription rarely seen in the Nigerian market.

The offering launched on September 14, 2026, initially offered approximately 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each. The subscription period, initially scheduled to close on October 13, was subsequently extended to October 27 following regulatory approval. The subscription figures represent investor applications rather than final allotments, with the amount ultimately raised dependent on the allocation process and regulatory approvals.

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The strong subscription performance highlighted both the strategic importance of the refinery and the depth of liquidity now available in the Nigerian capital market, driven by domestic and international investors seeking exposure to a major energy infrastructure asset. Retail investor participation was a major feature of the IPO, supported by an extensive distribution network involving banks, stockbrokers and digital investment platforms. The latest figures showed nearly 3.8 million subscribers, representing approximately 84.39 per cent of all subscribers.

The refinery had earlier targeted 10 million retail investors as part of efforts to broaden its ownership base beyond institutional investors and wealthy individuals.

"There are close to four million unique subscription applications," the people familiar with the transaction said, according to Bloomberg, indicating the scale of retail participation in the share sale. Despite the huge number of retail applicants, the bulk of the money came from a handful of large investors. Just three subscribers accounted for approximately 46.72 per cent of the total shares subscribed, representing applications worth about N2.73 trillion.

One investor applied for 771 million shares worth about N405 billion, or 6.92 per cent of total demand. Two groups of five investors each applied for 671.5 million shares worth N352.54 billion and 667.91 million shares worth N350.65 billion, respectively. The IPO also attracted significant interest from international institutional investors.

Major International Investors Seek Large Allocations

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about $220 billion in pension assets belonging to South African state workers, reportedly requested a large allocation in the refinery, although the people familiar with the transaction did not disclose the amount. Nigerian pension fund managers, whose investments cover about 11 million members, also sought allocations, Bloomberg reported.

The report added that the South African fund's request could be accommodated through a secondary share sale, potentially providing additional room for investors seeking to acquire stakes in the refinery. The strong foreign interest has also raised the possibility of an expanded allocation, with Bloomberg reporting last month that the company was expected to exercise an additional 30 per cent over-allotment option, largely to create room for overseas investors.

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The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed Dangote Refinery to absorb up to 30 per cent of additional oversubscription on top of its base offer.

Expanded Allocation Addresses Foreign Investor Demand

"Even with the expanded allocation that would take the fundraising to about $2.1 billion, demand from foreign investors has exceeded available stock," the report said. The proposed additional allocation could increase the amount raised from the IPO to about $2.1 billion, above the initial target of at least $1.6 billion. The refinery is expected to submit a draft share allotment announcement to the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The regulator is expected to approve the distribution of shares on 17 November, while trading is scheduled to begin 15 business days after the allotment date. Based on that timeline, trading could commence around 8 December, although the company is targeting the commencement of trading before the end of November, subject to regulatory approvals.

The offering has attracted attention across African capital markets, with exchanges on the continent providing structures to enable investors in different countries to participate in the transaction. The deal demonstrates the capacity of African investors to provide significant funding for major projects on the continent, rather than relying primarily on international financial centres such as London and Wall Street.

Owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery is located in the Lekki area of Lagos State and is a major part of Nigeria's efforts to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products. The IPO is expected to broaden the refinery's ownership structure, attract long-term institutional capital and deepen participation in the continent's capital markets. With subscription demand substantially exceeding the original offer size, attention is now expected to shift to the allotment process.

Revenue Surges Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

The offering forms part of the refinery's broader financing strategy as it pursues an ambitious expansion programme intended to increase processing capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day. The refinery's recent financial performance has also provided investors with a basis for evaluating its growth prospects. For the nine months ended September 2026, the company reported revenue of $22.48 billion, representing a 144.47 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax rose to $4.73 billion, compared with a loss of approximately $117 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.