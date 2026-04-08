Dangote Refinery Hikes Petrol Prices Amid Rising Global Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

The Dangote Refinery has increased its petrol prices in Nigeria, influenced by escalating global crude oil costs and Middle East tensions. The gantry price rose to N1,275 per liter. The refinery assures continuous supply.

The Dangote Refinery has once again adjusted the price of petrol in Nigeria, marking another shift in the volatile fuel market. This most recent price hike is attributed to the confluence of escalating global crude oil prices and the mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East , factors that are currently reshaping the landscape of energy markets worldwide.

A review conducted on Tuesday revealed that the refinery has elevated its gantry price, the price at which it sells to distributors, of Premium Motor Spirit to N1,275 per liter. This figure represents an increase of N75 per liter, translating to an approximately five percent rise from the previous price of N1,200 per liter. The rise follows a period of relatively steady fuel prices in the local market, prompting market analysts to attribute the adjustment to the pressures originating from the international oil market. Crude oil prices have been marked by significant volatility in recent days, influenced by a complex interplay of supply and demand dynamics, coupled with broader macroeconomic factors. The Dangote Refinery’s price movements are closely watched, given its substantial refining capacity and its role in shaping fuel prices across the country, highlighting the interconnectedness of global and local energy markets.\Adding to the factors influencing the price increase are the growing geopolitical concerns, particularly the heightened tension in the Middle East. The recent strong warnings issued by the United States regarding the potential escalation of conflict involving Iran have contributed to a sense of unease within the global oil market. This situation has fueled concerns about possible disruptions to the supply chain, which in turn influences prices. The Dangote Refinery, aware of the anxieties among consumers, has acted to reassure the public about the continuous availability of its products. During a facility tour, Aliko Dangote, the head of the company, provided assurances to Nigerian citizens and other African countries regarding the continuous and reliable supply of fuel. He emphasized the refinery's significant capacity to meet the demands of the region. This reassurance from Dangote is expected to assist in mitigating panic buying, as well as maintaining stability in the market. Industry analysts, while acknowledging the importance of these assurances, indicate that further price adjustments are probable, depending on the continued instability of global oil prices. The intricacies of the global crude oil market, with its inherent sensitivity to geopolitical events and supply-demand imbalances, will continue to play a pivotal role in dictating the direction of fuel prices.\At the time of this report, crude oil benchmarks remained elevated, underlining the factors behind the refinery's decision. West Texas Intermediate, a key benchmark, was trading around $110 per barrel, while Brent crude, another globally recognized benchmark, was hovering around $105 per barrel. These elevated prices underscore the influence of external factors on local fuel costs. This latest price adjustment by the Dangote Refinery comes just weeks after a previous price reduction announced on March 27, 2026. This earlier reduction was directly linked to a decline in global oil prices at that time, emphasizing the responsiveness of the refinery to shifts in the international market. The cyclical nature of the industry is evident, with prices reflecting the broader fluctuations in the global energy market. The interplay between international crude prices, geopolitical stability, and the capacity of major refineries will remain a significant factor impacting the pricing and availability of fuel within Nigeria and throughout the region. The Dangote Refinery's actions, therefore, will continue to be closely monitored by market participants and consumers alike, as they navigate the complexities of an evolving energy landscape





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Dangote Refinery Petrol Prices Crude Oil Middle East Fuel Supply

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