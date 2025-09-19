Dangote Refinery Halts Partner Self-Collection, Mandates Use of Refinery Trucks

The Dangote Refinery has suspended self-collection of petroleum products by its partners, instructing them to use its trucks. The change, effective September 18, 2025, aims to streamline distribution and control the supply chain. The free delivery scheme remains operational. This follows the recent commencement of petrol loading via CNG-powered trucks.

Dangote Refinery Suspends Partner Self-Collection of Petroleum Products \The management of the Dangote Refinery has issued a directive suspending self-collection of petroleum products by its partners, effective September 18, 2025. A notice circulated by the group commercial operations department of the refinery, and obtained by TheCable, outlined the new operational procedure.

The notice instructed partners to utilize the refinery's newly acquired fleet of trucks for product loading, thereby temporarily halting the use of partners' own vehicles at the gantry. This significant change in operational protocol aims to streamline distribution and potentially enhance logistical efficiency within the refinery's supply chain. The decision was communicated to all stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the revised guidelines to ensure seamless operations. The notice also clearly stated that all payments related to active Product Finance Instructions (PFIs) for self-collection were to be put on hold until further notice, with any payments made after the effective date not being honored. The refinery underscored its commitment to providing uninterrupted service, emphasizing that its free delivery scheme, which has been designed to offer a smooth delivery process, remains fully operational for both existing and newly onboarded customers. This commitment showcases Dangote Refinery's proactive approach to customer satisfaction, and ensuring an efficient and secure process.\The shift to using the refinery’s own trucks for distribution marks a pivotal moment in the refinery's operational strategy. It signifies a deliberate effort to exert greater control over the entire supply chain, starting from the loading process. This move could be driven by several factors, including a desire to standardize delivery procedures, monitor product integrity, and potentially optimize transportation costs. The Dangote Refinery has invested heavily in logistics and distribution infrastructure, and this adjustment suggests that the company is aiming to capitalize on these investments by integrating its own fleet into the delivery process. The company expressed its apologies for any inconvenience that this operational change might cause. This shows a commitment to transparency and customer care, acknowledging the potential disruption caused by the transition. By providing alternatives such as the free delivery scheme, the refinery is striving to minimize any negative impact on its partners and customers during this operational adjustment. The notice also makes sure to emphasize the importance of customer satisfaction, the refinery’s continued commitment to the quality of services and products offered by the company and its importance for both the current and potential customers. The fact that this change was implemented shortly after the refinery started loading petrol via its compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks demonstrates the rapid adjustments and constant innovation in operations.\The timing of this decision is particularly noteworthy, given it was implemented just four days after the Dangote Refinery commenced loading petrol through its compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks under its direct supply scheme. This sequential implementation suggests a broader strategic plan aimed at optimizing the entire supply chain, from fuel production to delivery. The move to CNG-powered trucks, in itself, indicates a commitment to environmentally friendly practices and the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. The suspension of self-collection further solidifies the refinery's control over distribution, potentially creating a more efficient and reliable supply network. Partners and customers will need to adjust to the new operational procedures, with clear communication and a focus on smooth transitions being essential. The refinery’s proactive approach to communication, coupled with the commitment to the free delivery scheme, will likely contribute to minimize any disruptions. The decision demonstrates the Dangote Refinery's dedication to continuous improvement, the deployment of new technologies, and its relentless efforts to optimize its operations. This shift will allow the Dangote Refinery to better control the quality and efficiency of its product distribution





