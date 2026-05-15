Dangote Refinery Challenges New Import Licenses in Court and Against Federal Government

Dangote Refinery has challenged new import licenses issued to petrol marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, in the Federal High Court in Lagos. The refinery also filed a new lawsuit against the Federal Government in a bid to overturn fuel import licenses issued to marketers and the NNPC.

Dangote Refinery has dragged the Nigerian government to court over fresh import licenses issued to petrol marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited , NNPCL .

According to Reuters, the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to set aside import permits issued or renewed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA. The refinery also filed a new lawsuit against the Federal Government in a bid to overturn fuel import licenses issued to marketers and the NNPC. Dangote Petroleum Refinery accused the Nigerian government of policy somersault despite its projection of a Nigerian-first policy





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Dangote Refinery Nigerian Government Petrol Marketers Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL Federal High Court In Lagos New Lawsuit Federal Government

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