Dangote Refinery Boosts Petrol Supply and Announces Capacity Surge to 700,000 bpd

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased PMS deliveries to partner stations, cut retail prices, and raised its crude‑oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day, with plans to double output by 2028, enhancing Nigeria's fuel security and export profile.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has markedly increased the flow of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to its network of partner retail stations, a development confirmed by Channels Television.

Observers noted that between Friday and Saturday morning, June 6, 2026, a noticeable surge of petrol tankers rotated through the MRS outlets in Lagos, creating a temporary backlog on the Lagos‑Ibadan expressway. While most stations across the country continue to list PMS at N1,295 to N1,380 per litre, the MRS outlets are now selling the fuel at N1,282 per litre, reflecting the refinery's recent decision to cut the ex‑depot price to N1,250 per litre from the previous N1,275.

In parallel, the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, was reduced to N1,700 per litre from N1,800. The price adjustments accompany a broader operational milestone announced by the refinery: an increase in its crude‑oil processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) after a performance test conducted by the process licensors.

This achievement underscores the facility's status as the world's largest single‑train refinery and demonstrates its ability to handle additional feedstock while maintaining optimal performance across its various production units. Devakumar Edwin, Vice‑President for Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, explained that the ramp‑up is part of an ambitious programme to more than double capacity to 1.4 million bpd within the next 30 months, a move that could make the plant the largest refinery on the planet.

He highlighted that such expansion is expected to boost Nigeria's energy self‑sufficiency, eliminate reliance on imported refined products, and position the country as a regional export hub for petroleum commodities. Owned by the Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, the refinery began commercial fuel production in 2024 and has steadily expanded its output of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other refined products.

It now supplies both domestic markets and a growing list of export destinations, including several African nations as well as European markets such as the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. In April, S&P Global Commodities reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery became the world's largest exporter of jet fuel, a testament to its rising global significance.

The refinery's growing volumes have attracted interest from international crude suppliers and commodity traders, allowing it to source feedstock from both local and overseas producers. Looking ahead, Aliko Dangote has set a target to reach a processing capacity of 1.4 million bpd by 2028, a scale that promises substantial economic benefits: job creation, heightened industrial activity, improved trade balances and a reliable supply of downstream feedstocks such as LPG, polypropylene and Linear Alkylbenzene for detergent manufacturing.

This strategic expansion aligns with Nigeria's national objectives to maximise value from its abundant crude resources and to strengthen energy security amid ongoing Middle‑East tensions that have disrupted global oil supplies





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