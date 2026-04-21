Dangote Refinery Begins Upstream Production to Secure Crude Oil Supply Chain

Dangote Industries hits a major milestone by commencing initial oil production from its upstream assets, aiming to stabilize the feedstock supply for its massive Lagos refinery while navigating the complexities of Nigeria oil sector.

Dangote Industries has reached a significant milestone in its ambitious energy roadmap, successfully recording its first oil output from upstream assets. The company is now gearing up to begin the commercial pumping of marketable crude oil in the coming weeks, a move strategically designed to bolster the supply chain for its massive, multi-billion dollar refinery located near the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

This operational breakthrough was confirmed by Devakumar Edwin, the Vice President of the oil and gas division at Dangote, during a recent media briefing. According to the company, a specific well has been activated to undergo a comprehensive testing phase, which is expected to conclude within the next month, paving the way for large-scale production and intensified drilling activities. This venture represents a critical pivot for the conglomerate as it seeks to achieve vertical integration across the energy value chain. The initial production phase is currently yielding approximately 4,500 barrels per day from the Kalaekule field, situated within Oil Mining Lease (OML) 72. This activity follows a period of logistical adjustments and a delayed startup schedule. Olajumoke Ajayi, the chief executive of West African Exploration and Production, which serves as the joint venture partner for this project, has indicated that output is projected to surge to 15,000 barrels per day shortly. Dangote maintains a dominant 85 per cent stake in this venture, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited holds the remaining interest. These shallow-water assets, located just off the coast near the Bonny terminal, have a long history of exploration dating back to the late 1960s, though they had seen a steady decline in output before this recent revitalization. By moving into the upstream sector, the refinery aims to secure a more consistent and cost-effective supply of feedstock, reducing its current dependency on fluctuating international markets and domestic suppliers who have occasionally struggled to meet contractual obligations. Despite these promising advancements, industry analysts maintain a cautious outlook regarding the immediate impact on the refinery operations. Even at peak production, which is forecasted to reach roughly 43,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the year 2036, the output from these specific fields will only cover a minor fraction of the refinery total nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. Currently, the refinery remains heavily reliant on a combination of domestic Nigerian crude grades and significant imports from regions like the United States and Angola. While the integration of upstream assets is a clear attempt by Dangote to mitigate supply chain risks and insulate itself from the volatility that has plagued Nigeria oil sector for decades, the refinery will continue to navigate a complex environment of pricing disputes and infrastructure constraints. Nevertheless, this development highlights a transformative shift in the Nigerian energy landscape, as local players increasingly embrace fully integrated business models to circumvent the chronic production deficits and systemic underinvestment that have historically stunted the growth of the nation oil industry. As the refinery continues to scale its operations, the success of this upstream initiative will likely serve as a litmus test for the viability of future private sector interventions in the upstream segment of the oil and gas market





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