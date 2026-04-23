Dangote Pledges East Africa Refinery, Backs Regional Collaboration

Aliko Dangote commits to building a 650,000 bpd refinery in East Africa with government support, mirroring his Nigerian project. Discussions are underway for a joint refinery in Tanzania's Tanga port, serving DRC, Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda. Dangote stresses the importance of local production and industrial capacity for African economies.

Aliko Dangote , the prominent chairman of Dangote Group , has expressed a firm commitment to extending his refining capabilities to East Africa , mirroring the scale and sophistication of his recently completed 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Nigeria .

This ambitious plan hinges on securing the backing of regional governments, a pledge he made during his address at the 2026 Africa We Build Summit, a significant infrastructure financing conference held in Nairobi. Dangote directly addressed the presidents in attendance, offering a concrete commitment: should they provide the necessary support, he will replicate the Nigerian refinery model within East Africa.

The Nigerian facility itself is not reaching its final capacity yet, with ongoing expansion aimed at achieving a monumental 1.4 million bpd processing capacity, positioning it as the largest single-train refinery globally. This immense scale will represent approximately 10 percent of the total refining capacity currently available in the United States, a testament to the project’s magnitude and strategic importance.

Crucially, the refinery is designed with full integration into petrochemical production, fostering a robust downstream sector and bolstering manufacturing capabilities within Nigeria and potentially, the wider African continent. The discussion surrounding a new East African refinery gained further momentum with Kenyan President William Ruto’s announcement that regional nations are actively exploring the feasibility of a collaborative oil refinery project located at the port of Tanga in Tanzania.

This proposed facility is envisioned as a central processing hub for crude oil sourced from multiple countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda. President Ruto emphasized the benefits of a unified approach, stating that the Tanga refinery would serve the collective interests of these nations by providing a secure and efficient means of processing their crude oil resources.

The collaborative nature of this project underscores a growing trend towards regional integration and resource sharing within East Africa. The potential for a shared refinery to reduce reliance on external processing and enhance energy security is a key driver behind this initiative. The success of this project will depend on coordinated investment, infrastructure development, and a clear framework for resource allocation and benefit sharing among the participating countries.

The synergy between Dangote’s offer and Ruto’s announcement suggests a potential pathway for accelerated development in the region’s refining capacity. Beyond the specifics of refinery construction, Dangote delivered a broader message emphasizing the critical importance of prioritizing local production and building robust industrial capacity across Africa. He cautioned against the dangers of over-reliance on imported finished goods, highlighting the vulnerability this creates to supply chain disruptions and unpredictable price fluctuations.

Dangote illustrated his point with the example of polypropylene production in Nigeria, demonstrating how domestic manufacturing has played a vital role in sustaining key industries such as cement, flour, and grain processing. This success story underscores the potential for similar initiatives to drive economic growth and resilience throughout the continent. The proposed East African project, if realized, would represent another significant step in Dangote’s ambitious expansion strategy across Africa.

The company is already actively expanding its fertilizer production footprint in several African nations, and it is also preparing for a Pan-African initial public offering (IPO). This IPO, which will involve selling at least 10 percent of the refining business, is intended to generate capital to further fuel the company’s growth and expansion plans, solidifying its position as a leading industrial force in Africa.

The IPO will allow for broader participation in the company’s success and provide a platform for continued investment in critical infrastructure projects





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