Dangote Petroleum Refinery Slashes Petrol Gantry Price Amid Easing Tensions in Global Oil Market

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has led efforts to reduce ex-depot rates, leading to a N75 per litre reduction in petrol gantry price. This has prompted other depot owners to lower their prices to about N1,180, but filling stations have yet to adjust pump prices.

Marketers of petroleum products say petrol prices may drop to about N1,200 per litre as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery leads efforts to reduce ex-depot rates .

The refinery has slashed its petrol gantry price by N75 per litre, from N1,250 to N1,175, prompting other depot owners to lower their prices to about N1,180. However, filling stations have yet to adjust pump prices, as many still sell petrol at around N1,280. Marketers attribute this to the need to sell off old stock to avoid losses.

The latest reduction comes amid easing tensions in the global oil market following reports of ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices, which had surged to about $120 per barrel at the peak of the crisis, fell below $80 per barrel as of Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal





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Dangote Petroleum Refinery Petrol Prices Ex-Depot Rates Global Oil Market Tensions In The Middle East Peace Deal Crude Prices Petrol Gantry Price Coastal Price Outstanding Unloaded Gantry Volumes Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of National Publicity Secretary Of The Independen Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Associ Joseph Obele Nigerians On Social Media Crude Oil Prices Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Aviation Fuel Prices Easing Tensions Peace Deal Crude Prices Petrol Gantry Price Coastal Price Outstanding Unloaded Gantry Volumes Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of National Publicity Secretary Of The Independen Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Associ Joseph Obele Nigerians On Social Media Crude Oil Prices Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Aviation Fuel Prices Easing Tensions Peace Deal Crude Prices Petrol Gantry Price Coastal Price Outstanding Unloaded Gantry Volumes Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of National Publicity Secretary Of The Independen Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Associ Joseph Obele Nigerians On Social Media

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