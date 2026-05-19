Dangote Petroleum Refinery Slashes Aviation Fuel Price to Ease Costs on Airlines

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduces jet A1 fuel price to N1,650 per litre and introduces a 30-day interest-free credit facility to support airline operators amid rising operational costs.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced a significant reduction in the price of aviation fuel , commonly referred to as jet A1, from N1,750 per litre to N1,650 per litre.

The company stated that this price cut is part of a broader strategy to alleviate financial pressures on airlines and ensure a steady supply of fuel across Nigeria. Alongside the price reduction, the refinery has introduced a 30-day interest-free credit facility for marketers and airline operators, backed by bank guarantees (BG).

Additionally, the refinery is transitioning from a dollar-denominated pricing model to a naira-based structure. These measures are expected to reduce the operational costs for domestic carriers, as aviation fuel accounts for a substantial portion of airline expenses. Industry stakeholders have expressed concerns over the sharp increase in jet A1 prices, which have risen from N900 per litre in February to N3,300 per litre, marking an upward surge of over 300%.

This escalation has placed immense financial strain on operators, threatening the sustainability of flight operations. By lowering procurement costs, Dangote Petroleum Refinery aims to stabilize the aviation industry, improve operational efficiency, and support efforts to moderate airfares. The refinery’s move is seen as a critical intervention to foster growth and stability in Nigeria’s aviation sector, benefiting both airline operators and passengers





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Dangote Petroleum Refinery Jet A1 Aviation Fuel Airlines Nigeria

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