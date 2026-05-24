Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals as a Major Driver of Nigeria’s Improving Economic Outlook

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals is playing a significant role in Nigeria’s economic recovery, with S&P Global Ratings upgrading the country’s sovereign credit ratings due to stronger economic growth, improved external balances, rising oil production, and expanded domestic refining capacity.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals is emerging as a major driver of Nigeria ’s improving economic outlook , following the country’s sovereign credit rating upgrade by S&P Global Ratings .

The global ratings agency specifically identified the operational ramp up of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals as a major contributor to Nigeria’s improving balance of payments position and broader economic resilience. According to S&P, the refinery’s full capacity operations are helping to strengthen Nigeria’s current account surplus, reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products, and improve foreign exchange liquidity.

The report also highlighted the refinery’s broader role in supporting Africa’s industrialisation ambitions, noting that Nigeria is transitioning from being primarily a crude oil exporter to an emerging producer and exporter of refined petroleum products. S&P disclosed that Dangote Industries has already unveiled plans to undertake feasibility studies aimed at expanding refining capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day from the current 650,000 barrels per day.

The agency said the planned expansion, alongside the rehabilitation of other local refineries, could further strengthen Nigeria’s economy and deliver additional gains to the country’s balance of payments position over the next few years





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Nigeria S&P Global Ratings Economic Outlook Refining Capacity Africa Industrialisation Exchange Rate Foreign Exchange Reserves Inflation Reforms Investment Crude Oil Prices Market Driven Pricing Energy Security Exposure To External Supply Shocks Exchange Rate Liberalisation Fiscal Reforms Higher Petroleum Revenue Remittances Improvement Of Oil Production Through Enhanced Stable Outlook Reforms Non-Oil Sector Expansion Tax Base High Inflation Low Formal Employment Levels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NNPC accuses Dangote refinery of seeking fuel monopoly in court filingNNPC argued that Dangote refinery’s lawsuit against fuel import licences could create a monopoly, threaten supply security and destabilise Nigeria’s fuel market.

Read more »

NNPC opposes Dangote refinery suit, warns against ‘monopoly control’ of fuel marketNNPC has opposed the lawsuit filed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery challenging fuel import licences issued to marketers, warning that restricting imports could expose Nigeria to supply disruptions and monopoly control.

Read more »

Dangote delivered Nigeria from ‘Economic Slavery’ — OtedolaOtedola says Dangote refinery and fertiliser projects have transformed Nigeria’s industrial landscape and reduced dependence on imports.

Read more »

CPPE Condemns Nigerian Government for Issuing Petrol Import Licenses Over Dangote RefineryNigeria's Central for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has accused the government of making a mistake by issuing petrol import licenses to petroleum marketers despite Dangote Refinery's ability to meet domestic consumption. The move has sparked criticism from the oil and gas industry over concerns that it undermines the efforts of progressive investment, leaving the country with no choice but to implement expensive petrol imports from abroad. Industry insiders claim that the Economic policy is compromising the financial status of a nation like Nigeria by allow a competitor to be able to act like a nation. The Anparo group has clarified the capacity for the Dangote Resineries to become a multiplier developmental resource for the Nigerias economy has assembled formidable benchmarks

Read more »