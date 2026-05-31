Dangote Industries Limited Honored as Africa's Most Admired Brand, Industrial Brand

Dangote Industries Limited, a conglomerate with investments in cement, fertilizer, petrochemicals, energy, sugar, salt, packaging, and logistics, has been recognized as Africa's Most Admired Brand and Industrial Brand for the eighth consecutive year. The Group was also named Most Admired African Brand Doing Good for Society and the Environment.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa , Thebe Ikalafeng; CEO, Dangote Cement Ethiopia , Danilo Trugillo; and President of the Ethiopia n Marketing Professionals Association and Chief Marketing Officer of Population Services International, Fana Abay, display some of the awards won by Dangote Industries Limited during the 16th Brand Africa 100 Awards ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia .

The Group was honoured as Africa’s Most Admired Brand, Most Admired African Brand Doing Good for Society and the Environment, and Most Admired African Industrial Brand. Dangote Industries Limited has reinforced its position as Africa’s most influential corporate brands after emerging as the continent’s Most Admired African Brand for the eight consecutive years, while its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, was named among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Chief Marketing Officers.

The recognition was announced at the 16th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The survey, regarded as Africa’s most comprehensive consumer-led brand study, covered 30 countries representing more than 85 per cent of the continent’s population and economic output. In the latest rankings, Dangote emerged as Africa’s Most Admired Brand in aided recall, ahead of South Africa’s MTN and Vodacom.

In the spontaneous recall category, it ranked second among African brands, behind MTN and ahead of Trade Kings. The Group also retained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Industrial Brand and was ranked the No. 1 African Brand Contributing to a Better Africa, ahead of MTN, DStv, Shoprite/Checkers and Trade Kings, reflecting its significant contribution to industrialisation, job creation, economic development and sustainable growth across the continent.

The rankings show Dangote’s growing influence as one of Africa’s most recognisable corporate brands, built on investments spanning cement, fertiliser, petrochemicals, energy, sugar, salt, packaging and logistics. Brand Africa noted that despite a modest rebound in African brand recognition, homegrown brands still account for only 15 per cent of Africa’s 100 most admired brands, highlighting the continued dominance of foreign brands across the continent.

Dangote representatives — Public Relations Officer, DCP Ethiopia, Bekele Erena (3rd left); Head, HR & Administration, DCP Ethiopia, Eba Ulfata (7th left); Sales & Marketing Manager, DCP Ethiopia, Tariku Alemayehu (8th left); and Country CEO, Dangote Cement Ethiopia, Danilo Trugillo — pose with fellow award recipients during the 16th Brand Africa 100 Awards ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Dangote Industries Limited was honoured as Africa’s Most Admired Brand, Most Admired African Brand Doing Good for Society and the Environment, and Most Admired African Industrial Brand.

Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, described the promotion and support of African brands as a critical economic imperative for the continent.

‘Converting goodwill towards African contribution into admiration for African brands is the most urgent commercial opportunity for the continent. It is not enough for Africans to believe in Africa, they must buy Made-in-Africa,’ he said. The survey also ranked Dangote among Africa’s leading brands in sustainability and social impact, placing second in the category of brands recognised for doing good for society, people and the environment.

Despite the dominance of global brands across Africa, Dangote has cemented its position as one of the continent’s leading corporate brands, alongside MTN and Ethiopian Airlines. The three emerged as the highest ranked African brands in the 2026 Brand Africa rankings, standing out on a list dominated by global names such as Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Apple and Coca-Cola.

The achievement is notable given that African brands accounted for just 15 per cent of the Top 100 rankings, compared with 38 per cent for European brands, 28 per cent for North American brands and 19 per cent for Asian brands. Further strengthening the Group’s standing, its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, was selected for the inaugural Africa CMO 100 (ACMO100) list, which recognises the continent’s most impactful marketing, brand and reputation leaders.

The ACMO100 initiative, launched by Brand Africa in partnership with African Business magazine, MIPAD and the African Media Agency, honours marketing executives whose work is shaping Africa’s business narrative, strengthening brand equity and driving economic growth across the continent and the diaspora. Chiejina was among only 20 executives selected from West Africa and one of 17 Nigerians recognised for their contribution to brand building, corporate reputation management and strategic communications





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