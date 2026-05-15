Dangote Group's Expansion Strategy: Refining, LNG, and Cement Production

A comprehensive overview of Dangote Group's expansion strategy, focusing on refining, liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, and cement production.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo President of the group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this during a recent interview with Nicolai Tangen, chief executive officer of the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The African billionaire explained that the company is entering a new growth phase driven by exports, refining and gas. He said the current refinery would be more than doubled within 30 months, lifting capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day from its current level. Beyond refining, the company is also planning a 12-million-tonne LNG project and new refinery investments across East Africa, including Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

He explained that the investment programme also includes gas infrastructure to capture and process flared gas from Nigeria’s southern and eastern regions and transport it westward for LNG production. According to him, the expansion strategy is backed by a financial model built around export earnings and stronger investor participation. He said 80 per cent of group revenue is expected to be dollar-based, reducing foreign exchange risks and strengthening dividend payments.

The billionaire said the group recorded about $3 billion in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) last year but is targeting more than $30 billion by 2030. He added that cement production would also rise to 100 million tonnes as part of the group’s broader industrial push. Mr Dangote said the expansion would eventually support a market valuation of more than $200 billion while helping the company reach its long-term $200 billion revenue ambition.

Last month, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that it recorded its first oil from upstream assets and is set to begin pumping marketable crude in the coming weeks, as the company moves to secure supply for its sprawling refinery near Lagos. The development marks a significant step in Dangote’s gradual expansion into upstream oil production, complementing its refining and logistics operations.

The company is currently producing about 4,500 barrels per day from the Kalaekule field on Oil Mining Lease (OML) 72, following a delayed start-up in December 2025. Production is projected to rise to 15,000 barrels per day within weeks, according to Olajumoke Ajayi, chief executive of West African Exploration and Production (WAEP), Dangote’s upstream joint venture. Dangote holds an 85 per cent stake in WAEP, which has a 45 per cent working interest in OML 71 and 72.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) holds the remaining stake, while First E&P operates the assets





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dangote Group Expansion Strategy Refining LNG Projects Cement Production Upstream Oil Production Refining And Logistics Operations Export Earnings Stronger Investor Participation EBITDA Market Valuation Revenue Ambition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dangote Group turns down NNPC's share acquisition, identifies policy inconsistency as major threatPresident of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that his company turned down attempts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to acquire more shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Dangote disclosed this during an interview with the Chief Executive Officer of Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, Nicolai Tangen. The decision was taken because the company plans to open up ownership of the refinery to more Nigerians through a public listing.

Read more »

Alhaji Aliko Dangote Turns Down NNPC's Request to Increase Stake in Dangote Petroleum RefineryThe President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, revealed that the company turned down requests by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to increase its stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The group plans to give other Nigerians the opportunity to own shares in the plant through an initial public offering (IPO) for the Refinery.

Read more »

Dangote Reveals Why He Refused to Buy Arsenal Despite Having the MoneyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Dangote Resists NNPC Expansion in Refinery Ownership to Foster Diverse InvestmentAliko Dangote reveals his opposition to NNPC Limited increasing its stake in the 20 billion dollar refinery, emphasizing a strategy of broad ownership and global investment.

Read more »