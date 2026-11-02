Dangote Cement Okpella Awards N32m Scholarships To 80 Students, Installs Four Transformers

Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella Plant in Edo State has awarded scholarships worth over N32 million to 80 students and commissioned four 500KVA transformers under its Community Development Agreement.

Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella Plant in Edo State has awarded scholarships to 80 students and commissioned four 500KVA transformers to support education and improve electricity supply in its host communities.

The projects, implemented under the company's Community Development Agreement, were unveiled on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Traditional rulers, community leaders, students, parents, government representatives and company officials attended the event in Okpella. The scholarship scheme covers 60 undergraduates studying at various tertiary institutions across the country and 20 secondary school students from the host communities. Each undergraduate beneficiary received N500,000, while the secondary school beneficiaries were awarded N100,000 each to support their educational expenses.

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Dangote Okpella Plant Awards Over N32 Million In Scholarships

The total value of the scholarships is worth over N32 million. The Social Performance Manager of Dangote Cement, Okpella Plant, Daniel Obamina, said the initiative was designed to promote education and create opportunities for young people. He said, Dangote Cement believes that education is a powerful catalyst for development.

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Obamina said, Through this scholarship programme, we are investing in the future of our young people and providing support that will enable them to pursue their academic ambitions without undue financial challenges. He added that the company hoped the beneficiaries would become professionals and leaders who would contribute to the development of their communities and the country.

Obamina explained that the scholarship programme was part of the company's commitments under the CDA, which provides a framework for development projects in host communities. On the transformers, he said the installation of the four units was aimed at improving electricity distribution, supporting businesses and creating a better environment for learning and other economic activities. He said, Access to reliable electricity is essential for socio-economic development.

Transformers Installed To Improve Electricity Supply In Communities

These transformers will help improve power distribution, support businesses, enhance learning environments and generally improve the quality of life for residents. The Chairman of the Executive Committee of Host Communities, High Chief Peter Afiabor, commended the company for implementing projects that address the needs of residents. Afiabor said the scholarships would ease the financial burden on families, while the transformers would help tackle electricity challenges in the benefiting communities.

He said, Today's event is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved through constructive engagement and partnership between a company and its host communities. The community leader urged the scholarship recipients to take their education seriously and use the financial assistance to achieve their academic goals. He also expressed the host communities' readiness to sustain their relationship with the company, noting that cooperation between both parties had supported the delivery of development projects.

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Some beneficiaries and parents also expressed appreciation to Dangote Cement, saying the financial assistance would help reduce the cost of education amid rising expenses. The company said the interventions formed part of its broader social investment efforts to improve community welfare, promote youth development and strengthen relations with its host communities. The projects form part of Dangote Cement's broader social investment strategy aimed at fostering socio-economic development and strengthening stakeholder relations in its host communities.