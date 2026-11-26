Nigeria's Damilola Bolarinde was named Miss International Africa 2026 after reaching the Top 20 at the pageant in Tokyo, while Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova won the overall crown.

Nigeria's Damilola Bolarinde has been named Miss International Africa 2026 after representing the country at the 64th Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan. The announcement was made on Thursday, November 26, following the grand finale held on Wednesday, November 25.

Bolarinde advanced to the Top 20 of the international competition before securing the continental title. She earned recognition as Africa's representative among the pageant's regional queens, despite not advancing to the Top 10. She was named alongside four other continental titleholders. Valeria Espinoza of Mexico received Miss International America, while Katrina Anne Johnson of the Philippines was named Miss International Asia Pacific.

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Continental Titleholders Announced

Veronica Musri of the Dominican Republic took Miss International Caribbean, and Isabel Soleil of the Netherlands was named Miss International Europe. The five regional queens were honoured alongside the overall winner. The overall Miss International 2026 crown went to Elizaveta Kuznetsova of Moldova. Her victory made history as the first representative of her country to claim the title.

Brittany Feeney of the United Kingdom emerged first runner-up. Laura Glozarova of the Czech Republic was second runner-up, followed by Victoria Kosasieputri of Indonesia as third runner-up and Khanh Nhu Le of Vietnam as fourth runner-up. The competition brought together representatives from more than 70 countries and territories. A total of 73 contestants competed for the international crown at this year's edition.

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Reacting to her pageant experience, Bolarinde shared an emotional message on her Instagram page on Wednesday. She expressed excitement about reaching the grand finale of the competition. It feels almost magical, standing at the threshold of something extraordinary, with unwavering faith and a heart full of hope, she wrote. I believe in the power of dreams, the beauty of possibilities, and the magic of believing even when the outcome is still unknown.

Bolarinde Previous Pageant Wins

Bolarinde, also known as Queen Dammy, represented Lagos State at the 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. She emerged first runner-up behind Onyinyechi Basil, who represented Anambra State and won the competition. She also won Miss Grand Nigeria 2022 and represented Nigeria at the Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam. There, she made the Top 20, further establishing her presence in Nigeria's pageant industry.

Her journey to Miss International 2026 began with the Face of Hope pageant in Lagos. She emerged winner on April 19, securing the Miss International Nigeria 2026 title and the opportunity to represent the country in Japan. The grand finale was held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. Bolarinde emerged ahead of Miss Anambra, who finished as first runner-up, and Miss Rivers, who came third.

A professional model, actress and entrepreneur, Bolarinde is also the founder of The Unconventional Quest. The advocacy initiative encourages young people to explore non-traditional career paths. The Miss International competition, established in 1960, is one of the world's major international beauty pageants. Beyond its traditional emphasis on beauty and presentation, the organisation promotes cultural exchange and international understanding.

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Competition Promotes Cultural Exchange

It also promotes goodwill and humanitarian activities. Contestants participate in activities designed to encourage communication across cultures and highlight their countries' identities and contributions. For Nigeria, Bolarinde's emergence as Miss International Africa adds to the country's presence in international beauty competitions. Her achievement extends a pageant journey that has seen her compete at national and international levels.

She has competed from Miss Grand Nigeria to Miss Universe Nigeria and now Miss International. Her continental recognition at the 2026 edition gives her a new title to her growing pageant portfolio. Although Bolarinde did not take home the overall crown, her continental recognition places her among the distinguished contestants at this year's edition. It also marks an achievement for Nigeria's representation at the international pageant.