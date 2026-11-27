DAME chairman Lanre Idowu marks 35 years of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, urging Nigerian journalists to uphold professionalism and integrity on November 26, 2026.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) marked a significant milestone by celebrating 35 years of recognizing outstanding achievements in Nigerian journalism. Lanre Idowu, the chairman of the DAME organization, delivered a welcome address at the 35th annual presentation, emphasizing the critical need for journalists to maintain high standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

DAME History and 35-Year Journey

The Diamond Awards for Media Excellence officially began on March 20, 1992, with only eight initial categories. Since its inception, the platform has evolved into a highly respected institution that has celebrated hundreds of exceptional media professionals and organizations across Nigeria. Idowu described the 35-year journey as a path defined by hope, perseverance, challenges, and notable achievements. Despite facing periods of limited sponsorship and insufficient entries over the decades, the organizers have sustained the initiative to honor excellence in the field.

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Core Philosophy of Recognition

The fundamental belief driving DAME is that recognizing outstanding efforts, rewarding integrity, and celebrating achievements will actively inspire excellence within the industry. Idowu stated, "At the heart of our coming together is a simple but profound conviction: recognition inspires excellence. Human beings thrive when outstanding effort is acknowledged, when integrity is rewarded, and when achievement is celebrated." This philosophy underscores the view that the awards serve to affirm professional ideals and inspire the next generation of media practitioners.

Media Role in Nation Building

Idowu highlighted that the media remains a critical partner in nation-building, with responsibilities that extend far beyond merely informing the public. He emphasized the duty to illuminate issues, challenge authority, educate society, and inspire positive change. He urged leaders in both the public and private sectors to engage constructively with the media and respect its vital role in society. Idowu called on media professionals to remain steadfast in their commitment to fairness, professionalism, and accountability.

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Call for Free Expression and Scrutiny

The chairman stressed that progress flourishes where ideas compete freely, where truth can be pursued without fear, and where excellence is allowed to shine. He declared that this is not a time for the suppression of ideas or the silencing of voices. Idowu argued that a confident society should welcome scrutiny, while a mature democracy must encourage honest conversations. He congratulated all nominees, noting that their recognition represents a remarkable achievement regardless of whether they won trophies, reflecting real sacrifices and dedication.

Partners and Future Outlook

DAME acknowledged the contributions of key sponsors and partners, including NLNG, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and various memorial trusts, for sustaining the awards over the years. The event also welcomed Special Guest of Honour, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Wafaa Saeed, along with her delegation. Idowu recognized the judges, trustees, honorary fellows, and other stakeholders for maintaining the credibility of the awards, urging the media community to use the occasion to strengthen institutions and build a nation that rewards merit.