Dalung Warns Insecurity, Economic Hardship Could Derail Tinubu's Re-election

Former Minister Solomon Dalung warns that rising insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria could hurt President Tinubu's re-election chances if not urgently addressed, citing public frustration and government mismanagement.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung , has issued a stark warning that the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria could significantly undermine President Bola Tinubu's chances of re-election if these issues are not urgently addressed.

Speaking in an interview with Seun Okibaloye on the current state of the nation, Dalung highlighted that many Nigerians are increasingly frustrated by rising insecurity, unemployment, and economic difficulties. He stated that the primary offense that Tinubu would have committed in the eyes of voters is insecurity, adding that economic hardship and alleged mismanagement of the economy are also key factors affecting public perception of the government.

Dalung further claimed that ordinary Nigerians are not benefiting from the government's reforms; instead, only those within the government appear to be better off. He asserted that from 2023 to now, the only people who have been transformed are Tinubu and those in his government, reflecting widespread frustration among citizens struggling under current economic conditions.

He also expressed concern about rising tensions in parts of the Southwest, particularly in Ibadan, warning that such developments should not be ignored by the government. Dalung cautioned that these incidents, such as women shouting 'ole, ole' in Ibadan, could lead the country down the same political path as in its history. The former minister's comments come amid a backdrop of escalating insecurity across Nigeria, including kidnapping, banditry, and farmer-herder conflicts, which have displaced communities and disrupted livelihoods.

Economic indicators have also worsened, with inflation at a record high, currency devaluation, and rising poverty levels. Critics argue that the government's economic policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the naira, have exacerbated hardship without providing adequate social safety nets. Dalung's warning underscores the potential political consequences if the administration fails to deliver on its campaign promises of security and economic prosperity.

He emphasized that the government must take immediate and concrete steps to address these challenges, or risk alienating the electorate ahead of the next general election. The interview has sparked debate among political analysts, with some echoing Dalung's concerns while others defend the government's efforts, noting that reforms often take time to yield results.

However, the prevailing sentiment among ordinary Nigerians appears to be one of despair and anger, as they grapple with daily struggles. Dalung's remarks serve as a reminder that public opinion can shift rapidly when fundamental needs are unmet. The government, led by President Tinubu, faces a critical test in restoring confidence and improving conditions for all citizens.

Failure to do so could have far-reaching implications not only for Tinubu's re-election but also for the stability and democratic progress of the nation. As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the administration's next moves and their impact on the ground





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Insecurity Economic Hardship Tinubu Re-Election Nigeria Solomon Dalung

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barr. Solomon Dalung Calls Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima Ticket Worst in Nigeria's HistoryBarr. Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports development, has described the Bola Tinubu-Kashim Shettima presidential ticket as the worst political ticket in Nigeria's history.

Read more »

Tinubu afraid of El-Rufai, ex-Kaduna gov created himFormer Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has said President Bola Tinubu is afraid of ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Dalung, who

Read more »

Tinubu pledges intensified efforts against insecurity amid rising abductions and killingsPresident Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration will intensify efforts to address the spiralling insecurity and secure the release of all persons held captive across the country. Data compiled by PREMIUM TIMES since President Tinubu assumed office showed that over 12,000 people have been kidnapped and 7,000 others killed by terror groups and criminal gangs terrorising Nigeria. In addition, more than 600 students and teachers have been abducted since Mr Tinubu took over power. However, the abductions of over 80 students from schools in Borno and Oyo states in May have heightened concerns about the safety of Nigerians and schoolchildren, forcing the government to order the recruitment of local security guards. Mr Tinubu's message was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, during the National Inter-Denominational Church Service held in Abuja on Sunday as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, according to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Yomi Odunuga. The service, themed 'God of hope, actualise our dreams,' was attended by top government officials and other dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack.

Read more »

This Fight Has Not Been Easy – Tinubu Speaks on Battle With InsecurityPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the ongoing campaign against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping has come with immense pain, pressure, and sacrifice for the country.

Read more »