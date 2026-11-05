Nigeria's Eyituoyo places sixth in 50m freestyle at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Obatoyinbo Kashope Eyituoyo narrowly missed a swimming medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, finishing sixth in the men's 50m freestyle after winning a swim-off. Nigeria's beach volleyball team also reflected on its campaign.

Nigeria's Obatoyinbo Kashope Eyituoyo narrowly missed a medal in the swimming event at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday, placing sixth in the men's 50m freestyle.

The young swimmer had raised the hopes of Team Nigeria officials at the venue when he reached the final by winning a swim-off against his Bahrain counterpart, 23.55 seconds to 23.56 seconds. Despite his sixth position, Team Nigeria officials praised Eyituoyo for his resilience and determination. He was the first Nigerian athlete to reach a final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Also read Nigeria exits Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics beach volleyball after 2-0 quarter-final loss to Netherlands

Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team Thanks NSC

Meanwhile, Nigeria's beach volleyball team has thanked the National Sports Commission (NSC) for the support it received at the Games. Boasting a pedigree that includes being crowned African champions twice, finishing third twice and securing qualification for the LA 28 Olympic Games, Team Nigeria beach volleyball coach Kayode Ajilore was confident his players would make the podium at the ongoing Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. As the team prepares to return to Nigeria, Ajilore reflected on the experience.

He concluded that the tournament was highly competitive and provided positive exposure, opening his players' eyes to what they need to work on as they prepare for the LA 28 Games. Ajilore also thanked the NSC for its strong support during the team's pre-Games preparations and throughout the tournament. Ajilore, a former Nigerian international who transitioned into coaching in 2016, said: The experience here at the Youth Olympics has been great.

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Coming here as two-time African gold medalists and two-time bronze medalists, and having qualified for the LA 28 Games, we were confident we would win a medal. Because of that, we put a lot into our preparation and worked incredibly hard. When we failed to reach the semifinals, the players and I felt dejected, but many people congratulated us, noting that we performed exceptionally well.

Ajilore Praises Bukola Olopade Support

We are going back home with invaluable experience that will shape our preparation for the LA 28 Games. Ajilore also praised Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, who supported the team in numerous areas before the Games and has promised further local and international backing leading up to the Olympics. My players and I are delighted to have had this great opportunity, which has given us memories and experiences we will never forget, Ajilore said.

The next step now is to get some rest, recover and begin preparations for the Olympics, as well as other championships and games that the NSC and our federation have lined up for us between now and the Olympic Games in LA. The team's African title haul includes two gold medals and two bronze medals, and its qualification for the LA 28 Olympic Games had fueled optimism about a podium finish in Dakar.

Although the beach volleyball team fell short of the semifinals, Ajilore said the players received widespread congratulations for performing exceptionally well against strong opposition. Eyituoyo's swim-off win had briefly lifted Nigerian hopes of a swimming medal, with officials at the venue expecting a breakthrough before he settled for sixth in the final.

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Team Nigeria Shifts Focus to Olympics

Team Nigeria's focus now shifts to the remaining events at Dakar 2026, while the beach volleyball squad turns its attention to recovery and long-term preparation for the Los Angeles Games.