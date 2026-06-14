Daddy Freeze Defends Black Attire at Alex Ekubo Service of Songs, Cites Cultural Mourning Traditions

During an Instagram Live session, media personality Daddy Freeze explained his decision to wear black at the service of songs for late actor Alex Ekubo, saying the event felt like a mourning ceremony and that he missed the white dress‑code note on the invitation.

Media personality Daddy Freeze addressed the criticism he faced over the colour of his outfit at the service of songs held for the late actor Alex Ekubo .

The comments were made during an Instagram Live broadcast on Sunday, where he explained that his decision to wear black was driven by his perception of the event as a solemn mourning ceremony rather than a celebratory gathering. Alex Ekubo, a popular Nigerian actor, passed away on 11 May 2026 at the age of forty after a battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

His friends and family arranged a service of songs on 10 June 2026 at The Monarch Event Centre in Lagos to honour his memory. The invitation that was sent to guests listed a white dress code, a choice meant to symbolize purity and the celebration of a life well lived. Many attendees adhered to this guideline, dressing in white as a sign of respect and hope.

During the live session Freeze reiterated that Ekubo's death was a painful loss for the entertainment community and for those who knew him personally. He said he did not see the ceremony as an occasion to celebrate, but rather as an expression of grief for a young talent taken too soon. He admitted that he had missed the part of the invitation that specified white attire, stating that his eyes simply did not register that detail.

In his own words he explained that in the part of Nigeria where he was raised, black clothing or traditional fabrics are customary at funerals, and he therefore defaulted to that convention. He expressed regret for any offence caused, stressing that his intention was not to disrespect the family or the wishes of the organisers but to represent his own cultural understanding of mourning.

He added that he believes Alex Ekubo had much more potential to achieve in his career and that his premature departure left many questions unanswered about the legacy he would have left behind. Freeze also used the platform to challenge the notion that a service of songs should have a strict dress code. He argued that the focus should be on paying tribute through music and shared memories rather than on the colour of clothing.

He invited listeners to consider the deeper meaning of grief and to be honest about the emotional impact of losing a loved one. While he acknowledged that he was wrong to disregard the white dress code, he maintained that his choice was rooted in personal and cultural expressions of sorrow.

The incident sparked a wider conversation on social media about appropriate attire for memorial events, the role of cultural traditions in contemporary Nigerian society, and the responsibilities of public figures when they attend private ceremonies. The discourse reflects an ongoing negotiation between modern expectations of visual solidarity and longstanding regional customs surrounding death and remembrance





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Daddy Freeze Alex Ekubo Service Of Songs Funeral Attire Cultural Mourning

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