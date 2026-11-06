D'banj's C.R.E.A.M. Partners With Cinq Music to Sell International Songs in Nigeria via USSD

D'banj's C.R.E.A.M. platform has partnered with Cinq Music Group to let Nigerian fans buy international recordings, starting with T.I.'s Live Your Life featuring Rihanna, through USSD at local prices.

Nigerian artist Oladapo Oyebanji, popularly known as D'banj, has partnered with international music company Cinq Music Group to make selected international recordings available to Nigerian music fans through USSD, according to a statement made available to PUNCH Online on Friday.

The service allows fans to purchase full-track downloads and caller ring-back tones at prices tailored to the Nigerian market. The initial offering features American rapper T.I.

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's hit song Live Your Life, featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna. The track leads the launch of the partnership between Cinq Music Group and D'banj's entertainment platform, C.R. E.A. M., which stands for Creative Reality Entertainment Art and Music.

D'banj Cinq Music Group Partnership Details

The partnership is aimed at making internationally recognised music accessible through locally designed payment channels. The platform said the development would bring international recordings into its existing ecosystem of talent discovery, content distribution, monetisation, fan engagement, rewards and gaming. D'banj's C.R. E.A.

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M. described the partnership as a milestone in making international music accessible through a locally owned Nigerian platform, allowing fans to pay through channels designed for the domestic market. The launch enables fans to purchase participating international music through USSD, including full-track downloads and caller ring-back tones at Nigerian price points.

The statement added that the model would provide participating rights holders with clearer records of local consumer demand, as completed purchases generate transaction receipts that can be used to measure commercial performance. Unlike a stream, which is typically reported as a consumption metric, a completed purchase generates a transaction receipt. Those records can support clearer evidence of local demand and inform future commercial decisions by participating rights holders. The initial offering draws on recordings licensed through Cinq Music Group.

Transaction Receipts Replace Stream Metrics

Speaking on the partnership, D'banj said the model would help create value for music rights holders in the Nigerian market.

"When the receipt is generated here, the asset gets value here. A stream is a data point. A sale is a receipt. C.R.

E.A. M. is owned here, priced here and pays here," he said. He added that the platform was focused on strengthening the relationship between musicians and their audiences.

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D'banj Direct Fan Engagement Mission

"Our mission is to create direct access between artists and fans, with super fan engagement like never before," the statement quoted him as saying. D'banj serves as Founder and President of the C.R. E.A. M. platform.

The company explained that the initiative was part of its direct-to-fan model, which connects creatives with their audiences through music discovery, distribution, monetisation, fan participation and rewards. C.R. E.A. M. is not simply a digital storefront; its direct-to-fan model connects creatives and their audiences through discovery, distribution, monetization, fan participation, rewards and gaming.

It added that the partnership with Cinq Music would expand the range of international recordings available to Nigerian fans while retaining its focus on direct engagement between artists and fans. The Cinq launch expands the international repertoire available within that established model while keeping the relationship with fans central to the experience. C.R. E.A.

Cinq Music African Market Expansion Plans

M. also expressed plans to use the Nigerian launch as a foundation for expanding into other African markets, subject to rights agreements, commercial arrangements and local infrastructure. It said further details of participating recordings and additional territories would be announced when the necessary arrangements had been confirmed. The launch centres on a straightforward economic proposition: music can be purchased by Nigerian fans, priced for the local market and recorded through a Nigerian-owned platform.

The company sees the Nigeria launch as a foundation for further African market development, subject to rights, commercial arrangements and local infrastructure.