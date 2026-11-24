The Nigeria Customs Service has unveiled Novara, a 79-episode television drama series premiering January 7, 2027, on Africa Magic Showcase to highlight the dangers of smuggling, drug trafficking and arms proliferation and the human side of Customs operations.

The Nigeria Customs Service has unveiled a 79-episode television drama series titled Novara to promote public awareness of the dangers of smuggling, drug trafficking, arms proliferation and transnational organised crime, while highlighting the personal sacrifices of officers securing Nigeria's borders.

The series will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on January 7, 2027. The first season, comprising 39 episodes, has been completed and is ready for broadcast, while production of the remaining 40 episodes is ongoing. The series was produced through a public-private partnership between the NCS and Nollywood production companies MP Mosaic Production and Native Media.

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Deputy Comptroller Highlights New Communication Approach

National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, said the initiative represents a new approach to communicating the Service's mandate beyond conventional enforcement reports, revenue figures and policy announcements. He said NOVARA was conceived to educate, inform and entertain audiences while promoting integrity, courage, professionalism, patriotism and commitment to national service.

According to him, public perceptions of Customs operations have often been shaped by isolated encounters, misconceptions and an incomplete understanding of the Service's responsibilities, while the sacrifices made by officers in protecting the nation's economic interests and securing its borders receive less attention. He said the television series would tell these stories from a human perspective, bringing audiences closer to the officers behind the uniform and the families affected by the demands of their duties.

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At the centre of the drama is Panshak, a Customs officer caught between his family responsibilities and his professional obligation to protect the country against economic sabotage and transnational criminal activities. His assignment takes him into the dangerous world of an organised criminal cartel involved in smuggling illicit drugs and arms into Nigeria. The syndicate, led by a notorious drug lord, John Bala, operates in collaboration with a Mexican drug network with links to the United States.

Customs Officer Faces High Risk Undercover Operation

As the criminal network expands its operations, Panshak and his team in the Customs Intelligence Unit embark on a high-risk undercover operation to expose and dismantle the syndicate. The assignment places his family in danger and tests his commitment to national service. Maiwada said the storyline, although presented through dramatic storytelling, reflects operational realities confronting the Customs Service and the wider national security community.

He noted that the series also underscores the importance of intelligence-led operations, inter-agency cooperation and institutional vigilance in tackling drug trafficking, arms smuggling and other forms of organised crime. The production, filmed in Lagos, Nigeria, and Los Angeles, United States, was handled by filmmakers Agozie Ugwu and Roger Ofime. It is directed by Daniel Orahi and Ben Chiadika. The first season features Tope Olowoniya, Ray Adeka, Sharon Rotimi, Charles Ukpong, Similayo Hassan and Yewande Osemen, among other actors.

Maiwada said new episodes would be broadcast every Thursday and Friday at 9:00 a.m. on Africa Magic Showcase, with repeat broadcasts scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays. He disclosed that the public premiere would follow private screenings and preview engagements previously held in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kaduna. On the funding arrangement, Maiwada said the project was being executed through a public-private partnership, stressing that the Customs Service's contribution was primarily in kind rather than through direct cash financing.

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Public Private Partnership Details Funding Arrangement

He explained that the Service provided institutional support, including access to operational locations, facilities, vehicles, uniforms, costumes, props and supporting actors drawn from its personnel. According to him, Mosaic Theatre Production and Native Media provided the professional expertise required for script development, creative conceptualisation, filming and post-production, while Native Media also contributed cameras and other technical production equipment. He said the arrangement demonstrated how public institutions could leverage private-sector partnerships to deliver communication initiatives without bearing the entire production cost.

Corporate organisations that supported the project include SIFAX Group, ASR Africa Foundation, BUA Group, Dufil Prima Foods, Air Peace, Red Star Express, Mikano International, Mobil and Guinness Nigeria. Maiwada said the television series forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen public engagement and improve understanding of Customs responsibilities, particularly in border management, trade facilitation, revenue generation and the fight against smuggling.

He added that the initiative aligned with the vision of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to embrace innovation, strengthen stakeholder relationships and communicate the Service's contributions to national development through platforms that resonate with different segments of society. He expressed confidence that the partnership with Africa Magic Showcase would give the production the visibility required to reach diverse audiences across the continent and showcase Nigeria's creative industry.

He urged Nigerians, members of the international community, stakeholders in the maritime and trading sectors, security agencies and the entertainment industry to watch the series when it premieres. Maiwada said Novara was more than a television production, describing it as an opportunity to tell the story of duty and sacrifice.