Customs Begins Release of 98 Stranded Power Equipment Containers After 14-20 Years at Nigerian Ports

The Nigeria Customs Service has started clearing over 300 containers of power equipment abandoned at ports for up to 20 years, following President Tinubu's directive. The first batch of 44 containers was released at Apapa, with 54 more to follow, as authorities warn contractors who abandoned the equipment.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the clearance and release of 98 containers of abandoned power sector equipment at Nigerian ports. This follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive for the immediate removal of critical consignments trapped at the ports for between 14 and 20 years.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, announced the development in Apapa during the flag-off of the exercise on Friday. He was joined by the Minister of Power at the ENL terminal. Adeniyi said the exercise includes waiving accumulated port charges and demurrage to unlock critical infrastructure projects. Adeniyi said the Customs Service had commenced immediate clearance of more than 300 containers of power equipment.

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Nigeria Customs Clears Abandoned Power Equipment

The first batch of 44 containers was released from ENL terminal, while another 54 consignments at other terminals, including Tin Can Island Port, will also be cleared. He explained that the equipment, imported for critical government power projects, includes hydropower platforms, cables, switchgears and other transmission infrastructure required by agencies such as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). Some consignments had remained at the ports for 14 to 20 years.

Following a presentation by the Minister of Power to the Federal Executive Council, President Tinubu directed the immediate clearance of the equipment. He also ordered relevant agencies to resolve all outstanding charges and administrative bottlenecks without delay. In line with that presidential directive, the Customs Service commenced immediate clearance of more than 200 containers of power equipment.

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Adeniyi flagged off the release of the first 48 containers from ENL Terminal, with another 50 containers at other terminals in Tin Can and other ports to be released. Adeniyi said the service deployed measures including priority processing of consignments, dedicated officers for joint examination, and the application of approved waivers on charges accrued while goods remained at the ports.

Customs Service Waives Charges On Power Items

He acknowledged support from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, for facilitating waivers and securing cooperation of terminal operators. The Customs boss said experts will examine the items and dispatch serviceable ones to ongoing and upcoming projects, while damaged ones will be disposed of in accordance with existing protocols.

The intervention aligns with the Tinubu administration's broader electricity sector reforms to attract investment, expand power generation and improve supply. Adeniyi recalled that the Electricity Act 2023 opened up the electricity market to states, allowing them to generate, transmit and distribute electricity. The Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens Energy is being implemented to expand transmission capacity, while the government is settling verified legacy debts, addressing the metering gap and extending off-grid solutions.

Adeniyi Condemns Contractors Abandoning Imported Power Equipment

He expressed concern over a disturbing pattern of contractors importing equipment for government projects but abandoning the consignments at ports without completing the projects. He warned such practices undermine national development, denying Nigerians essential infrastructure, jobs and improved public services. Contractors who collect payments for government projects but fail to execute them while abandoning imported equipment at ports should be treated as economic saboteurs, Adeniyi said.

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He disclosed that Customs would work with relevant agencies and oversight institutions to identify responsible contractors, including those importing under government-funded projects and donations. The Customs Service will make information available to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable. Adeniyi urged ministries, departments and agencies to strengthen their processes to prevent abandonment of critical consignments.