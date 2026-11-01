Customs, six agencies partner to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing

The Nigeria Customs Service has engaged six federal agencies to strengthen intelligence sharing and tackle cross-border illicit financial flows, money laundering, drug trafficking and terrorism financing. The three-day engagement ran from October 27 to 29, 2026.

The Nigeria Customs Service has engaged six Federal Government agencies to strengthen inter-agency collaboration against cross-border illicit financial flows, money laundering, corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism financing and other related offences.

The agencies are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser. A statement by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said the Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of Headquarters, Muhammad Shuaibu, made a three-day visit to the agencies from October 27 to 29, 2026.

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Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation Against Financial Crimes

The engagement focused on deepening strategic cooperation and intelligence sharing among the agencies to combat financial crimes and other illicit activities, as part of efforts to address weaknesses in information sharing and improve detection of suspicious cross-border transactions. Shuaibu said the initiative aimed to enhance inter-agency coordination to address threats to Nigeria's economy and national security, and would go beyond routine consultations by examining practical Customs controls at border stations.

He said: The sole objective of this mission is to effectively detect and disrupt cross-border illicit financial flows. The measures include field visits to selected border stations to assess practical Customs control measures and engage with relevant agencies. The engagement comes amid persistent concerns over the use of Nigeria's borders for smuggling, drug trafficking, movement of illicit funds and other transnational criminal activities, which often involve complex networks cutting across jurisdictions.

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Customs officers, who monitor the movement of goods and cargoes across the country's borders, are seen as strategically positioned to identify suspicious trade transactions and movements that could be linked to criminal activities. However, the effectiveness of such interventions depends largely on the ability of security and financial intelligence agencies to exchange information and act on shared intelligence.

NFIU and WCO Praise Customs Border Security Role

Speaking during the engagement, the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Intelligence Security Service Sector, Muhammed-Mustapha, commended the Customs Service for its role in border security and efforts to combat smuggling. He described the relationship between both institutions as longstanding, noting that Customs was among the earliest agencies to collaborate with the financial intelligence unit when it was established. He said: When NFIU was created, NCS was the first to collaborate with us.

No particular agency understands things better than how Customs does globally. The World Customs Organisation mentoring team, led by Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, also participated in the engagements, sharing approaches to combating money laundering and terrorism financing. The team interacted with the agencies on addressing Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and urged stronger collaboration with the Customs Service, stressing the importance of coordinated institutional responses to financial crimes.

Despite the renewed commitment, the discussions exposed some challenges that could undermine the proposed cooperation. Participants identified communication gaps, bureaucratic bottlenecks and concerns over database privacy as obstacles affecting information sharing among government agencies. The agencies subsequently examined ways to address the problems and improve institutional coordination to ensure that intelligence could be exchanged and acted upon more efficiently.

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The engagement also featured the presentation of Nigeria Customs Service awards and World Customs Organisation certificates to participating agencies in recognition of their contributions to the initiative. Meanwhile, the Customs Service has taken its modernisation programme to the international stage, showcasing digital transformation efforts and the deployment of emerging technologies to improve border management and facilitate legitimate trade.

Nigeria Showcases Smart Customs Modernisation Efforts

The Service presented its reforms at the World Customs Organisation Smart Customs Project Global Event 2026, held at the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, from October 29 to 30. Represented by an Assistant Comptroller, Omolara Adedeji, the NCS highlighted its Unified Customs Management System, known as B'Odogwu, alongside its investments in artificial intelligence, data analytics and electronic cargo tracking.

In a presentation titled Nigeria Customs Service: The Journey Towards Smart Customs, she said the modernisation programme aimed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen risk management and make trade processes more transparent. She said: The NCS is undergoing a deliberate transition from traditional Customs operations towards integrated digital operations. Through the Service's Modernisation Project, we are strengthening automation, electronic processing and data-driven decision-making to build a more efficient, responsive and technology-driven Customs administration.

Adedeji identified smart technology and smart data as the two major pillars of Nigeria's Smart Customs vision. She explained that smart technology involved automation, integrated systems, digital platforms and modern information and communications technology infrastructure. Smart data, she said, focused on intelligence-led interventions, data-driven risk management, analytics and improved information sharing. The presentation also highlighted B'Odogwu as a major component of the modernisation programme.