Cultist Apprehended with Firearm in Ekiti

Ekiti State Police have arrested a suspected member of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity, Adeleke Tosin, in Ado-Ekiti, recovering a locally made pistol. The suspect reportedly confessed to involvement in recent cult-related violence and fatalities, prompting intensified efforts to apprehend other members of the group. The Commissioner of Police urged public vigilance and cooperation.

The Ekiti State Police Command, through its dedicated Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has successfully apprehended an individual believed to be a member of the notorious Supreme Eiye Confraternity. The arrest, which took place within the bustling Ado-Ekiti metropolis, was a direct result of a well-executed operation based on a credible tip-off. The suspect, identified by the authorities as Adeleke Tosin, also known by his alias Damo, was reportedly sighted in the city carrying a weapon.

Following this intelligence, the RRS operatives initiated a meticulous and painstaking operation that ultimately led to his apprehension on April 16, 2026. During the subsequent interrogation, Adeleke Tosin allegedly made a full confession, admitting his membership in the Supreme Eiye Confraternity. Furthermore, he purportedly disclosed his active participation in a series of violent cult clashes that have recently plagued Ado-Ekiti and its surrounding areas. These clashes, according to police accounts, have tragically resulted in the deaths of members from rival cult factions. Upon his arrest, a single locally made pistol was recovered from the suspect, a piece of evidence that underscores the gravity of the situation. The Ekiti State Police Command has emphasized that this apprehension is just one step in their ongoing commitment to combating cultism and other criminal activities. Investigations are actively underway, with a strong focus on tracking down and apprehending other fleeing members of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity who are believed to be still at large. The Command has assured the public that once the comprehensive investigation is concluded, Adeleke Tosin will face due legal process and be charged to court accordingly, reinforcing the principle that no one is above the law. The Commissioner of Police for the Ekiti State Command, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, has commended the swift and effective action taken by the RRS operatives. In response to this significant arrest and the prevailing security concerns, CP Michael has issued a strong appeal to the residents of Ekiti State. He urged all citizens to remain highly vigilant and to actively support the police by providing credible and actionable information. This collaborative effort, he stressed, is essential in the collective endeavor to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure a safer environment for everyone. The Commissioner did not mince words in his warning to cultists and other individuals engaged in criminal enterprises. He unequivocally stated that they should seriously consider reforming their ways and abandoning their illicit activities. CP Michael emphasized that the long arm of the law is relentless and far-reaching, and that eventually, all those who persist in their criminal pursuits will be brought to justice. This stern message serves as a clear indication of the Command's unwavering resolve to maintain law and order within the state and to bring an end to the menace of cultism and its associated violence. The police are committed to creating an atmosphere where residents can live without fear, and they are relying on the cooperation and vigilance of the public to achieve this vital objective. The arrest is seen as a significant victory in the ongoing battle against organized crime in the region. The recovery of the firearm is particularly concerning, highlighting the readily available deadly weapons within the possession of these criminal groups. The intelligence that led to Adeleke Tosin's arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of community policing and the importance of citizens reporting suspicious activities to the authorities. The police are working tirelessly to dismantle these networks and to disrupt their operations. The ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity signify the comprehensive approach being adopted by the Ekiti State Police Command. They understand that isolated arrests, while important, are not sufficient to eradicate the problem. A sustained and coordinated effort is required to dismantle the entire structure of these cult groups. The Commissioner's call for vigilance is a crucial element in this strategy, as it empowers the community to act as eyes and ears for the police, providing vital information that can prevent future crimes and lead to further arrests. The legal proceedings that will follow Adeleke Tosin's arrest will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider engaging in similar activities. The Ekiti State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens, and this recent success is a testament to their dedication and professionalism. The public is encouraged to continue reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the provided emergency hotlines, as every piece of information contributes to a safer Ekiti State





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