Cube Cover and SLOT Systems Limited Launch Groundbreaking Device Protection Product in Nigeria

Cube Cover, a Tasala Insurance Broker Company, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking device protection product in collaboration with SLOT Systems Limited, Nigeria's largest mobile device retail and distribution company.

Cube Cover , a Tasala Insurance Broker Company, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking device protection product in collaboration with SLOT Systems Limited, Nigeria's largest mobile device retail and distribution company.

The strategic alliance introduces a new product, the SUPER FIX device protection, designed to simplify how Nigerians protect, repair, and maintain their smart devices. The innovative service combines digital onboarding, instant repair approval, and nationwide repair access through SLOT's extensive retail and service network.

Starting from as low as ₦5,000 per year, customers can now purchase Cube Cover's Super Fix device protection plan directly at any SLOT Systems Limited store nationwide and enjoy seamless access to repairs at authorized SLOT Systems Limited repair centers. Using Cube Cover's advanced automated technology, eligible repair claims are approved instantly, significantly reducing waiting times and eliminating the traditional stress associated with the conventional claiming process.

The Super Fix service is also powered by the Cube Cover mobile app, which provides customers with a fully digital experience, including digital onboarding, policy management, a repair shop locator, and a smart pre-approval section that enables users to quickly initiate and track repair approvals before visiting a repair center. Deji Macaulay, Co-founder of Cube Cover, stated that this alliance represents the future of valuable protection in Africa, removing the complexity and delays traditionally associated with device protection by using automation and intelligent digital systems.

The Super Fix offering is designed to provide affordable and convenient protection for smart device users against accidental screen damage and other device-related incidents. Customers benefit from a fully digital experience, from enrollment to claims processing, without lengthy paperwork or manual approvals. Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO of SLOT Systems Limited Nigeria, emphasized the alignment in values as he highlighted that SLOT Systems Limited is in the business of selling trust, quality and peace of mind.

He said, SLOT has always been focused on delivering trusted technology solutions and superior customer experience. Partnering with Cube Cover allows us to extend that commitment beyond device sales into device protection and care, giving our customers greater peace of mind. The launch comes at a time when smartphone usage and repair costs continue to rise across Nigeria, increasing the need for accessible and reliable device protection solutions.

Alfred Egbai, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Cube Cover, stated that the collaboration will leverage Slot's nationwide footprint and Cube Cover's device protection technology platform to drive broader adoption of digital services while improving customer convenience, repair turnaround times, and trust through automation and accessibility





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cube Cover SLOT Systems Limited Device Protection Digital Onboarding Automated Device Repair

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NITDA debunks association with online earning platform demanding paymentAccording to the reports, subscribers were informed by the platform operators that their systems had been hacked and that additional payments were required from subscribers to resolve the issue and recover funds.

Read more »

Africa Risks Remaining Supplier of Raw Inputs in AI Economy Unless it Builds Ownership - Stakeholders WarnStakeholders in Africa's technology, finance, and infrastructure sectors have warned that the continent risks remaining a supplier of raw inputs in the global artificial intelligence economy unless it urgently builds ownership across data, talent, compute infrastructure, and financing systems.

Read more »

Accra Reset: Ghana Rejoins Call for Sovereignty in Global Health GovernanceThe Accra Reset agenda seeks to reshape development and global health systems around national sovereignty, coordinated execution, domestic capacity, and regional cooperation. The Accra Reset Sovereign Health Agenda comprises the Reform Observatory and the Health Investment National Gateways Enabler (HINGE) mechanism to promote locally led health programs.

Read more »