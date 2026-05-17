Cubana Chief Priest Steps Aside in APC Primary Election, Supports President Tinubu

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu following the party’s House of Representatives primary election in Imo State. He had indicated interest in contesting for the APC ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections, but ultimately stepped aside in deference to the party’s decision.

Entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu , popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest , has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu following the party’s House of Representatives primary election in Imo State .

He had indicated interest in contesting for the APC ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, in a series of Instagram stories posted on his official page on Sunday, he pledged support for the president’s agenda. The socialite dismissed reports suggesting that he contested and scored only 14 votes, describing them as misinformation and social media propaganda.

He maintained that he had no regrets about joining the race, saying his ambition helped to raise political awareness and engagement across the constituency. Following the loss, Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu, sent a message of solidarity to the socialite via his Instagram story, encouraging him to keep his head up





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu House Of Representatives Primary Election Imo State Pascal Okechukwu Cubana Chief Priest Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency 2027 General Elections Zoning Arrangement Hope Uzodimma Asiwaju Jerry Alagboso Political Awareness Political Engagement City Boy Movement President’S Administration Bola Ahmed Tinubu Re-Election Leadership Ideals Party Mandate Support Aspirations Representative Constituents Political Stakes Political Consciousness War Regrets Battles New Way Head Up Solidarity Instagram Story Message Encouragement Misinformation Social Media Propaganda

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