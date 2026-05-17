Cubana Chief Priest Primaries Loss

Cubana Chief Priest's loss during the APC primary election in Imo State sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users questioning his defeat and the involvement of President Tinubu's son, Seyi, in the process.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, BeninSoul and purpose: Reflections of Abuja creators mixer, By Joseph Amenaghawon The outcome of the APC primary election in Imo State has generated heated discussions online, with many users dissecting Cubana Chief Priest ’s political approach.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, BeninSoul and purpose: Reflections of Abuja creators mixer, By Joseph Amenaghawon The outcome of the APC primary election in Imo State has generated heated discussions online, with many users dissecting Cubana Chief Priest’s political approach





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Imo State APC Primary Election Cubana Chief Priest Pin Okechukwu President Bola Tinubu Nwachukwu Fund Allocation And Electioneering A

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC primaries: Contestants signal intention to step down for female aspirant in AMAC/BwariIndications have emerged that some contestants for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat have signalled

Read more »

Party officials have monetized APC primaries - North-Central Forum cries outAhead of the commencement of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with Saturday's House of Representatives primary elections, the

Read more »

Bilagbemi Joseph Accuses APC Kogi State Comms Chief and Chairman of Manipulation in PrimariesThe aspirant claims irregularities and confusion in the primary election process, which has been moved from yesterday. The returning officer was the ward chairman, and the cards were moved away, causing a standoff.

Read more »

Seyi Tinubu reacts after Cubana Chief Priest loses APC ticket in ImoSeyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the defeat of celebrity businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest,

Read more »