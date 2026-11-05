CSOs Warn Nigeria Political Violence Undermines 2027 Election Credibility

Civil society organisations condemn attacks on Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore, warning that political violence and intimidation will severely disrupt the 2027 Nigerian general elections if not addressed immediately.

Civil society organisations including the Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria ( MOT!ON) and ActionAid Nigeria have issued a stark warning regarding the escalating violence against opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections. A joint statement released in Abuja on Thursday details growing threats to political freedom and the right to organise, citing recent violent incidents in Ekiti and Cross River States as critical indicators of a deteriorating democratic environment.

Recent Attacks on Opposition Leaders Detail

On October 30, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) was involved in a violent confrontation in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, which resulted in injuries to Sowore and his team members requiring hospitalisation. Police authorities arrested 11 suspects following this incident, while Sowore alleged the involvement of government-linked actors and security personnel in the assault. Subsequently, on November 4, a convoy carrying Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) was attacked by suspected armed individuals in Calabar, Cross River State, causing damage to vehicles and leading to the confirmation of one arrest by local police.

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Call for Comprehensive Investigations

The signatories, which also include CentreLSD and the Abuja School of Political and Social Thoughts, insist that law enforcement must look beyond the direct perpetrators of these attacks. They argue that investigations must identify any individuals or groups who may have sponsored, financed, or facilitated the violence, emphasizing that government responsibility extends to preventing such acts and addressing potential official complicity. The groups highlighted sections 95 to 97 of the Electoral Act 2026, accusing the police of failing to adequately protect political gatherings and democratic processes from intimidation.

Threat to Voter Participation and Rights

A recent National Voting Intentions Survey (NVIS 3.0) released by Yiaga Africa indicates that while 84 per cent of Nigerians are likely to vote in 2027, 61 per cent fear that violence could prevent them from casting their ballots. This data, combined with the National Peace Committee record of 60 election-related incidents between August 19 and September 19, 2026, suggests a deepening crisis of confidence. The civil society groups assert that an election is not free merely because candidates appear on the ballot, but requires the physical safety of candidates to travel, organise meetings, and mobilise supporters without fear of harm.

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Defense of Constitutional Democratic Freedoms

The organisations clarified that their stance does not equate to endorsing the political programmes of opposition figures like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Omoyele Sowore, but rather upholding the constitutional freedoms of expression, assembly, association, and movement. They argue these are fundamental rights established for public institutions to uphold, not privileges granted by incumbent governments. The statement warns that political violence attacks the people ability to make independent electoral choices, threatening the fundamental rights of Nigerians amidst existing economic hardship and insecurity.

Five Demands to Secure Electoral Integrity

To address these challenges, the civil society coalition outlined five specific demands aimed at protecting democratic participation before the 2027 polls. They have called on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure comprehensive investigations into the Ekiti and Calabar attacks, including probing possible sponsors, financiers, organisers, and public officials who may have been involved in the planning or execution of the violence. This institutional test will determine whether Nigerian democracy can effectively protect political competition against intimidation and the potential partisan misuse of coercive power.