CSO Petitions DSS to Probe Alleged $50,000 Dollar Inducement Scandal Involving House Minority Leader and 60 Lawmakers

A civil society group has demanded an investigation into claims that over 60 lawmakers, including House minority leader Ikenga Ugochinyere, received up to $50,000 to influence the outcome of the minority leadership election in the House of Representatives, a saga that threatens parliamentary integrity.

The Centre for Legislative Accountability and Democratic Integrity ( CLADI ), a civil society organisation, has called on Nigeria 's Department of State Service ( DSS ) to urgently investigate a major alleged dollar inducement scandal within the House of Representatives.

The petition, dated June 5, 2026, and signed by CLADI's National President Usman Abdullahi and Secretary Barr Chika Nwafo, demands an immediate probe into claims that lawmakers received financial inducements related to the contest for the minority leadership position. The specific focus of the investigation request is on Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, who represents the Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, and over 60 other opposition legislators.

The CSO's petition, titled "Request for Immediate Investigation into Alleged Financial Inducement of Members of the House of Representatives in the Contest for Minority Leadership Position," describes the allegations as a severe threat to the integrity of the National Assembly and Nigeria's democratic institutions. Reports indicate that lawmakers may have been offered as much as $50,000 to secure their signatures and support for a particular candidate in the minority leader race.

This controversy emerged following the emergence of Ugochinyere as the House minority leader after the resignation of Kingsley Chinda, who is now the Rivers state governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress. The allegations gained traction after Hon. Philip Agbese, member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, alleged the forgery of his signature on a document endorsing Ugochinyere.

CLADI's petition underscores the sacred role of the National Assembly in constitutional democracy, arguing that any suggestion of financial inducement in the selection of principal officers constitutes a direct assault on legislative integrity. The group stresses that while the claims are currently allegations, their gravity necessitates an urgent and impartial investigation by security and anti-corruption agencies.

The petition concludes by stating that no individual should be permitted to compromise the credibility of the House of Representatives, and that such conduct, if proven, would represent a betrayal of the electorate and an affront to democratic values





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Nigeria House Of Representatives Ikenga Ugochinyere Minority Leader Dollar Inducement CLADI DSS Corruption National Assembly Legislative Accountability

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