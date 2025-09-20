CS-SUNN and UNICEF Advocate for Timely Malnutrition Funds and Extended Maternity Leave in Jigawa State

Civil Society Scaling-up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) and UNICEF are calling for the timely release of nutrition funds and the implementation of six months' maternity leave to combat malnutrition in Jigawa State, Nigeria. The advocacy visit highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to protect the future of children.

Civil Society Scaling-up Nutrition in Nigeria ( CS-SUNN ), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund ( UNICEF ), is urging for immediate action to combat malnutrition in Jigawa State , Nigeria. This includes advocating for the timely release of allocated funds specifically earmarked for nutrition programs and the implementation of a six-month maternity leave policy for lactating mothers. The call to action was spearheaded by Amb.

Ibrahim Tudu, the Team Lead of CS-SUNN Abuja, who led a delegation on an advocacy visit to the Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency at the State Secretariat in Dutse. The primary objective of the visit was to secure the agency’s unwavering support in ensuring the prompt disbursement of the nutrition budget, crucial for sustaining and expanding vital programs designed to address the pervasive issue of malnutrition. Furthermore, the advocacy extended to championing the extension of maternity leave to six months, a measure deemed essential for promoting breastfeeding and enhancing infant health. Amb. Tudu underscored the profound impact of malnutrition on the lives of children and the broader nation, emphasizing the urgent need for a unified, collaborative approach to effectively mitigate this critical challenge. He highlighted the alarming reality that Jigawa State is grappling with one of the most severe nutrition crises in Nigeria, a situation that poses a direct threat to its human capital and long-term economic development. While acknowledging a commendable improvement in the stunted rate, a decrease from 64% to 55.7%, Amb. Tudu stressed that even greater collaborative efforts are indispensable to further reduce the incidence of malnutrition and safeguard the future well-being of children in the state.\Dr. Shehu Sambo, the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Agency, responded to the advocacy efforts by reaffirming the state government’s steadfast commitment to drastically reducing the prevalence of malnutrition. He acknowledged Jigawa State's proactive stance on nutrition-related matters, emphasizing the state’s commitment to stay ahead of others. Dr. Sambo expressed optimism that the visit would contribute to strengthening the state government's resolve to address this crucial issue effectively. The Chairman of Civil Society Scaling-up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) for Jigawa State, Comrade Shuaibu Musa Kafin-Gana, also played a crucial role in the advocacy visit. He confirmed that their objectives included promoting the extension of maternity leave from the current three months to a more supportive six months, as well as advocating for an increase in the nutrition budget and its timely release. These measures are all designed to reduce the detrimental effects of malnutrition on children in the state. He commended the State House of Assembly for its recent allocation of N300 million for the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), an essential intervention for treating severe acute malnutrition. Comrade Kafin-Gana advised the State Assembly to redirect the allocated funds directly to UNICEF, rather than channeling them through the State Ministry of Health. This strategic approach would allow UNICEF to leverage counterpart funding, thereby maximizing the impact of the investment and ensuring the prompt delivery of RUTF to the state. He clarified that by combining the N300 million from the State House of Assembly with N250 million in contributions from the state executive, totaling N550 million and directly remitting it to UNICEF, the state could potentially secure RUTF worth N1.1 billion.\This significant infusion of resources would dramatically bolster the state's capacity to effectively address the needs of malnourished children across Jigawa State. This strategic financial planning and resource allocation are crucial steps toward improved child health outcomes and long-term improvements in the overall well-being of children in Jigawa State. The concerted efforts of CS-SUNN, UNICEF, the state government, and the State House of Assembly demonstrate a commitment to protecting the future of Nigerian children and ensuring they receive the necessary nutrition and care during their formative years. The advocacy visit underscores the importance of collaborative partnerships and the impact of targeted interventions to address complex issues, such as malnutrition, which often requires the combined efforts of various stakeholders to ensure positive outcomes. The focus on both funding and maternal leave exemplifies a holistic approach that recognizes the multiple factors contributing to child health and development





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malnutrition Jigawa State CS-SUNN UNICEF Maternity Leave

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers people excited Fubara is back, state has been on standstillNational Coordinator, South-South Elders Forum, Rivers State, Anabs Sara-Igbe, says the people of Rivers State are happy with the coming back of Governor Sim Fubara.

Read more »

Governor Yusuf approves recruitment of 4,315 teachers in KanoKano State government has recruited 4,315 teachers into the state civil service. The state governor, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, described the move as part of his administration's determination to restore the glory of education in the state.

Read more »

Kwara Approves Relocation Of NYSC Camp To State PolytechnicThe Kwara State Government has approved the relocation of the National Youth Service Corps 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation camp from the permanent site in Yikpata to the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Returns to Port Harcourt After Emergency LiftedGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has returned to Port Harcourt, following the lifting of the State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu. The Governor's arrival was marked by a warm reception from supporters and a planned address to the state. The Governor chose to greet the people of Rivers State upon arrival, as well as providing the public with an update on the events.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Pledges Collaboration to Advance Rivers StateGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has pledged to work harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly, emphasizing a commitment to the state's development after a period of emergency rule. The Governor expressed gratitude for the President's intervention and called for unity and reconciliation to build a stronger, more prosperous Rivers State.

Read more »

Shock in Jigawa as Decomposed Man’s Body Found in HillA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »