Cruise ship affected by hantavirus outbreak set to dock in Spanish island of Tenerife

The Dutch-flagged cruise liner HV Hondius, which had reported an outbreak of hantavirus, is expected to arrive in Tenerife early on Sunday, March 19th. Three individuals from different countries have lost their lives due to the infection, and six certified cases have been reported. Local authorities are prepared to take over and manage return journeys for the affected individuals.

The Dutch-flagged cruise liner HV Hondius, which was previously affected by a hantavirus outbreak , is expected to reach the Spanish island of Tenerife early on Sunday, March 19, according to the cruise operator, Oceanwide Expeditions.

The agency emphasized the importance of preparations regarding their point of arrival, quarantine, and screening procedures for all guests and affected crew, as well as the onward travel plans for everyone. Local authorities in Tenerife are expected to take over medical procedures and arrange for passengers' possible return journeys once the Hondius docks at the port of Granadilla.

Three people, an elderly Dutch couple, and a woman from Germany, have passed away due to the outbreak, and six cases, including three deaths, are under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO) as of Friday.





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Travel Tourism Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Tenerife World Health Organization Local Authorities

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