Cross River State Youth Empowerment Program Allegations of Favoritism

The empowerment program in Cross River State has been raising concerns regarding allegations of favoritism towards beneficiaries from the southern senatorial district.

Altercations between youths and the people of the three senatorial districts of Cross River State have intensified following allegations of the diversion of empowerment items provided by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The items include tricycles, mini buses, and cash grants of N125 million, with the claim that only youths from the southern senatorial district, where chairman of the NDDC committee, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, hails from, benefited from the empowerment program. Meanwhile, the empowerment exercise has brought joy and happiness to increasing numbers of youths and families, but it has also led to anger and bickering.

One beneficiary from the southern district, Ita Bassey, expressed his appreciation in a letter on social media, stating that the tricycle will help him save his family from starvation and penury. However, the chairman of the Nigerian Youths Council, NYC, in Cross River State, Comrade Francis Finian Offionor, accused Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong of diverting the items to favor his district, claiming the senator downplayed the collective sensibilities of other districts





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Cross River State Empowerment Items Tricycles Mini Buses Allegations Of Favoritism Negotiation With Federal Agencies Distribution Of Empowerment Items

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