Cross River State: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Daughter

A High Court in Cross River State has convicted Imeh Sunday, 46, to life imprisonment for the rape of his daughter. The judgment highlights the enforcement of the Cross River State Child Rights Act 2023 and the commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals. The court considered the breach of trust as a key factor in imposing the maximum sentence.

A High Court in Cross River State has delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing Imeh Sunday, a 46-year-old man, to life imprisonment for the horrific crime of raping his own daughter.

The case, which has drawn significant attention, underscores the severity with which such offenses are now being treated within the state and highlights the growing commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals. Justice Blessing Egwu, presiding over the case, delivered the maximum sentence permissible under the law, acknowledging the particularly egregious nature of the crime due to the familial relationship and the profound breach of trust involved.

The conviction was publicly announced by James Ibor, a lawyer and co-founder of the Basic Rights Council Initiatives (BRCI), who played a crucial role in advocating for the survivor and providing support throughout the legal proceedings. The judgment is a testament to the effectiveness of the Cross River State Child Rights Act 2023, which explicitly defines any sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18 as rape, carrying a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.

Mr. Ibor emphasized this legal framework in his statement to PREMIUM TIMES, clarifying the basis for the severe punishment. He further explained that the court specifically considered the inherent vulnerability of the child, stemming from the trust placed in her father, and the devastating betrayal of that trust inherent in the act of sexual abuse. This consideration was pivotal in the decision to impose the maximum sentence, sending a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

The successful prosecution and conviction represent a significant victory for advocates for child protection and a step forward in ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence. The case also highlights the importance of robust legal frameworks and dedicated support systems for victims navigating the often-complex and traumatic process of seeking justice.

The BRCI, along with the Attorney General of Cross River State, Charles Ani, the Commissioner of Police, and the judiciary, were all commended for their unwavering commitment to the survivor’s well-being and recovery. The case echoes a similar, albeit more severe, outcome from earlier this year. In January 2026, a Calabar court handed down a death sentence to a man convicted of raping two children and a woman, as reported by Vanguard newspaper.

This pattern of increasingly stringent sentencing reflects a broader societal shift towards prioritizing the safety and rights of children and holding perpetrators of sexual violence accountable for their actions. The conviction of Imeh Sunday serves as a powerful deterrent and a beacon of hope for other survivors of sexual abuse, demonstrating that justice is attainable even in the face of unimaginable trauma.

The collaborative efforts of legal professionals, law enforcement agencies, and support organizations like BRCI are crucial in ensuring that survivors receive the necessary assistance and that perpetrators are brought to justice. The focus now shifts towards supporting the survivor’s ongoing recovery and ensuring that she has access to the resources she needs to rebuild her life. This case underscores the long-term impact of sexual violence and the importance of providing comprehensive support services to those affected.

The commitment to enforcing the Child Rights Act 2023 and pursuing justice in these cases is vital for creating a safer and more equitable society for all





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rape Cross River State Life Imprisonment Child Rights Act Sexual Abuse Justice Conviction Family Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Troops Repel Terrorist Attack in Yobe State, Kill 24Troops from Operation Hadin Kai successfully defended the Kukareta community in Yobe State against a terrorist attack, resulting in 24 terrorists killed and the recovery of a substantial amount of weaponry. Two soldiers were wounded, and one tank was damaged during the fighting.

Read more »

COVID-19: Cross River Debunks Reports Of 10 More CasesHealth authorities in Cross Rivers has debunked claims of 10 new cases of the Covid-19 virus affirming that only one case has been confirmed.

Read more »

New COVID-19 Case in Cross River State Prompts Senate InvestigationA fresh COVID-19 case involving a Chinese national in Cross River State has triggered an investigation by the Nigerian Senate and renewed concerns about potential outbreaks. The case highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and proactive public health measures.

Read more »

Augusta Onuwaghagbe Murder Case: Court Adjourns for Further Cross-ExaminationThe trial of Benjamin Nnayereugo, also known as ‘Killaboi’, accused of murdering his girlfriend Augusta Onuwaghagbe, has been adjourned to May 21st and 22nd. The latest court session focused on the cross-examination of the victim’s mother, revealing details about communication with the defendant’s family and financial transactions following Augusta’s death. The case, marked by an international manhunt and eventual extradition, continues to unfold in the Lagos High Court.

Read more »

Osun govt introduces security fund, urges residents, firms to support initiativeThe Osun State Government has appealed for wider public and private sector support following the introduction of a security intervention fund aimed at strengthening safety across the state. The call was made by the Secretary to the State Government Teslim Igbalaye, during the unveiling of the Osun State Security Trust Fund in Osogbo.

Read more »

Cross River Airport Nears Completion & Other Nigerian NewsA roundup of recent Nigerian news including progress on the Obudu Cargo Airport, investigations into illegal timber trade and terrorism links, the removal of Wale Edun as finance minister, and discussions on ethical concerns regarding privacy and betrayal.

Read more »