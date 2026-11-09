Cross River State Intensifies Fight Against Gender-Based Violence in Refugee and Host Communities

A three-day community dialogue in Cross River State brought together government officials, NGOs, and community leaders to address sexual and gender-based violence and improve reproductive health services for refugees and host populations, highlighting the need for needs-based interventions.

A significant collaborative initiative has been launched in Cross River State to combat sexual and gender-based violence while simultaneously promoting sexual and reproductive health rights among both refugee populations and host communities.

Cross River State Launches Anti-GBV Initiative

This comprehensive intervention, spearheaded by a leading non-governmental organization in partnership with the Cross River State Ministry of Women Affairs, represents a critical step towards safeguarding the most vulnerable members of society. The core of this effort was a structured three-day community dialogue that took place from November 4 to November 6, 2026. This dialogue was strategically held across three specific locations within the Ogoja Local Government Area, namely Adagom I, Adagom III, and Ukende refugee settlements.

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The timing of this engagement coincided with the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, highlighting the local commitment to addressing these issues with urgency and seriousness. The primary objective was to foster open conversations, identify systemic gaps, and create sustainable mechanisms for protection and empowerment for women and girls who often face heightened risks of abuse, exploitation, and discrimination.

By bringing together diverse stakeholders, including government officials, community leaders, refugees, and development partners, the initiative aimed to bridge the divide between humanitarian aid and community-driven solutions, ensuring that interventions are both relevant and effective in the local context. During the pivotal engagement, the Cross River State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Edema Irom, delivered a compelling address that underscored the necessity of providing refugees and host community members with equal attention, protection, and access to essential services.

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Commissioner Highlights Gaps in Aid Distribution

Representing the Governor and the First Lady, Bishop Eyoanwan Otu, Commissioner Irom emphasized that the discussions revealed critical gaps that require immediate and sustained attention. These gaps were particularly evident in areas such as advocacy, skills development, community awareness, and the design of empowerment programs that genuinely reflect the actual needs of the beneficiaries. She issued a stern warning to development partners against the indiscriminate distribution of empowerment materials without conducting thorough needs assessments.

Citing concerning instances where sewing machines and other equipment were sold off because refugees lacked interest in the intended businesses, she argued that some communities might derive greater benefit from agricultural projects rather than tailoring or catering equipment. This critique highlighted the importance of context-specific interventions. The Commissioner pledged that the Ministry would carefully study the outcomes of the dialogue to strengthen future engagements with both refugee settlements and host communities.

She urged all government agencies, civil society organizations, and development partners to commit to long-term capacity building and community awareness efforts. Further insights were provided by key stakeholders who highlighted the multifaceted nature of the challenges faced by vulnerable women and girls. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Rita Eteng, stressed that women and girls in precarious circumstances remain exposed to violence, abuse, and exploitation.

Stakeholders Call for Community Watch Groups

She called for stronger protection mechanisms, improved referral pathways, and an environment where survivors can report abuse without fear of stigma, ensuring they receive confidentiality, counseling, and compassionate treatment. Richard Idiong from the Ministry of International Donor Coordination noted that violence often occurs silently within homes and settlements, driven by poverty and the fear of family separation. He proposed the establishment of community GBV watch groups comprising both refugees and host community members to sustain sensitization efforts.

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Meanwhile, Franklin Uzo of Save the Children International, which has partnered with the state since 2017, acknowledged the technical support provided but identified inadequate funding and logistical support as major hurdles. Traditional rulers and youth leaders, including Chief Henry Adagom and Tanye Thomas, reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating gender-based violence through local rules and sustained collaboration, emphasizing the need for continued support to ensure safety and rights for all women and girls.