Cross River State Health Authorities Confirm New Case of COVID-19

Health officials in Cross River State have confirmed a COVID-19 infection in a 53-year-old expatriate, triggering local contact tracing and reinforced public health surveillance protocols.

Health authorities in Cross River State , Nigeria , have officially confirmed a new case of COVID-19 , marking a significant development in the regional monitoring of infectious diseases. The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Health , Dr. Henry Ayuk, during a formal press briefing held in Calabar on Tuesday.

The patient, identified as a 53-year-old Chinese national employed by the manufacturing firm Lafarge, initially arrived in Nigeria on March 17. According to health officials, the individual began exhibiting symptoms several weeks after his arrival. The patient first sought medical attention at a private facility before his condition necessitated a transfer to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. It was at this institution that comprehensive testing protocols were initiated, ultimately leading to the laboratory confirmation of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Commissioner Ayuk emphasized that the state government is fully prepared to manage this situation without causing public panic. He noted that the state Ministry of Health has significantly bolstered its operational capacity to identify, monitor, and contain disease outbreaks. While acknowledging that sporadic and silent infections remain a reality in the post-pandemic landscape, he reiterated that the state has established robust surveillance systems designed to address any public health threat promptly.

The commissioner provided assurance that all standard international medical protocols were stringently observed during the patient assessment and diagnostic process, ensuring that the health of the broader community is prioritized through professional containment strategies.

Expanding on the technical aspects of the response, the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Inyang Ekpenyong, explained that the Emergency Response Unit has been fully activated. Contact tracing efforts are currently in progress to identify anyone who may have interacted with the patient. Dr. Ekpenyong pointed out a critical timeline detail: since the patient arrived in the country on March 17 and only displayed symptoms on April 10, the infection was likely acquired locally rather than being imported. This timeline sits well outside the typical incubation window for the virus. Rapid response teams have been deployed to the Akamkpa Local Government Area, where the patient is stationed, to facilitate screenings and containment.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization representative in Cross River, Dr. Yewande Olatunde, reinforced the necessity of public vigilance. She urged all residents to maintain essential hygiene and preventive measures, underscoring that while the virus is no longer a global emergency in the same capacity as 2020, it remains a persistent public health factor that requires ongoing caution and localized management.





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