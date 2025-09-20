Cross River State Health Advocates Call for Compassionate Treatment of Children with Autism

Advocates in Cross River State are urging for an end to the stigmatization and mistreatment of children with autism. The Billionaires Health Club organized a Walkathon to raise awareness and secure support for affected children, emphasizing that autism is a medical condition, not a result of witchcraft. The event provided resources and guidance to parents and caregivers.

Health advocates in Cross River State are urging for a shift in societal perception and treatment of children living with medical conditions such as autism. These children, instead of facing stigma, abandonment, or accusations of witchcraft, should be recognized as special individuals deserving of love, care, and appropriate support. The call to action was made during the 6th edition of the Walkathon exercise, an event organized by the Billionaires Health Club in Calabar.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness and garner support for children affected by autism and related neuro-disorders. Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, led the six-kilometer walk through the major streets of Calabar. He highlighted the historical mistreatment of children with autism, recalling instances where they were abandoned in “evil forests” due to deeply ingrained superstitious beliefs. He emphasized the scientific understanding of autism as a medical condition, dispelling the misconception that it is related to witchcraft. Ayambem implored parents to offer greater attention and understanding to their children with autism, fostering an environment of acceptance and care. The walk, which attracted a significant number of participants, served as a visible demonstration of solidarity and support for the cause.\The Chairman of the Billionaires Health Club, Mr. William Archibong Jr, elaborated on the club's initiative. He explained that the Walkathon, conducted in collaboration with other health clubs, aimed to not only raise awareness but also to secure vital support from both the government and the wider community. The primary goal is to ensure that the public appreciates these special children and that authorities provide them with the necessary medical care they rightfully deserve. Archibong Jr. further explained the club's commitment to addressing a specific public health concern each year through targeted advocacy efforts. Since their inaugural walk, which coincided with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has successfully drawn the attention of the government and the public to a variety of critical health challenges. He took the opportunity to appeal to the public to cease stigmatizing or demeaning children with autism, stressing that this condition is a global concern that affects communities worldwide and is not limited to Cross River State. The continuous advocacy work done by the Billionaires Health Club showcases their commitment to improving the lives of the community through various public health interventions and awareness campaigns. Their consistency in addressing relevant health issues reflects their dedication to societal well-being.\The Walkathon culminated at the Millennium Park, where a series of health talks and advisory services were provided to parents and caregivers. A team of health experts and professionals, including doctors, therapists, and other specialists, were on hand to share their expertise and guidance. They offered valuable insights and practical advice on effective strategies for managing autism and other neuro-disorders. The talks covered a wide range of topics, from early intervention techniques to strategies for fostering a supportive home environment. The advisory services offered personalized consultations, allowing parents and caregivers to address their specific concerns and receive tailored recommendations. The event provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and mutual support. Parents had the opportunity to connect with each other, share their experiences, and learn from the experts. The presence of health professionals at the event reinforced the message that autism is a treatable condition and that with proper care and support, children with autism can thrive and lead fulfilling lives. The impact of the Walkathon extended beyond raising awareness, fostering a sense of community and empowering families to advocate for their children's needs. The ongoing work of the Billionaires Health Club and other organizations working on these issues is crucial to promoting a society that embraces and supports people with autism and other neuro-disorders





DailyPostNGR

