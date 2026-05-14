Cross River State Governor Raises Concerns Over Recurring Flood Disasters

Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has expressed concerns over the recurring flood disasters affecting the state, describing the situation as a growing ecological threat that requires urgent and coordinated intervention from all levels of government.

This aerial view shows houses submerged under water in Maiduguri on September 10, 2024_V-Photo by Audu MARTE-AFPGovernor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has raised concerns over the recurring flood disasters affecting the state, describing the situation as a growing ecological threat that requires urgent and coordinated intervention from all levels of government.

Governor Otu spoke while receiving the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, alongside members of her delegation, including the Chairman of the House Committee on Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness, Joseph Bassey. The governor said flooding had remained a painful and persistent challenge for many communities across Cross River State.

“Flooding has continued to confront our state year after year, and it is already common knowledge that Cross River remains one of the high-risk states in the country,” Otu stated. He recalled engaging relevant authorities as far back as 2019 on the need for proactive measures to mitigate the devastating effects of flooding, but lamented that the problem had persisted. Governor Otu also decried the abandonment and non-completion of several intervention projects designed to tackle flooding in the state.

According to him, investigations had revealed plans for drainage systems and flood channels intended to effectively manage excess water, but the projects were never fully completed.

“There was supposed to be a dam system and proper drainage channels that would collect and redirect water whenever releases occurred, but somehow those projects were not completed,” he said. The governor warned that beyond the destruction of homes, farmlands and livelihoods, the recurring floods now pose wider environmental threats capable of destabilizing the ecosystem if urgent action is not taken.

“What we are witnessing is no longer just seasonal flooding; it is gradually becoming an ecological problem with far-reaching implications for our environment and the survival of vulnerable communities,” he added. He called on the Federal Government and relevant intervention agencies to accelerate work on critical flood-control infrastructure across the state, stressing that proper drainage systems and ecological remediation projects would significantly reduce the impact of flooding on residents.

Earlier, NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar said the agency’s visit was part of nationwide activities under the 2026 National Flood Preparedness and Awareness Campaign, following flood predictions issued for several states across the country. She disclosed that Cross River State had been identified as one of the states at high risk of severe flooding this year. According to her, vulnerable local government areas include Abi, Akamkpa, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Etung, Ikom, Odukpani, Obubra and Obanliku.

“The purpose of our visit is to work closely with the state government and relevant stakeholders so that together we can reduce the impact of possible flooding on lives and livelihoods,” she said. She added that although flooding may not be completely prevented, effective preparedness and coordination could significantly minimize damage. The NEMA boss further explained that the agency had engaged traditional rulers, religious leaders, road safety officials and community representatives to strengthen public awareness and grassroots disaster preparedness.

She also revealed that mitigation and preparedness documents had been presented to the state government, while technical teams had been deployed to vulnerable communities for assessments and early-response coordination. Umar emphasized the importance of community-based disaster management structures, noting that effective emergency response must begin at the grassroots level before escalating to state and federal authorities.

She commended the Cross River State Government for its longstanding cooperation with NEMA and called for sustained collaboration to ensure safer and more coordinated responses throughout the flood season





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flood Disasters Ecological Threat Recurring Floods High-Risk State Drainage Systems Flood Channels Dam System Community-Based Disaster Management Structures Effective Emergency Response Grassroots Level Sustainable Collaboration Effective Preparedness And Coordination Ecological Remediation Projects Flood Predictions Vulnerable Communities Traditional Rulers Religious Leaders Road Safety Officials Community Representatives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSpecial Report on how families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo and Afrophobia by Wole Olaoye

Read more »

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeA special report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, and the approval of Nigeria's bid to host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony by President Bola Tinubu.

Read more »

FCCPC backs Lagos State's enforcement and rollout of smart meters, supports Cross River's hopeThe Federal Capital City Planning Commission (FCCPC) has backed the recent moves by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to enforce stricter penalties against electricity supply without meters and implement a phased rollout of universal smart metering across Lagos State. LASERC's 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report supports these reforms aimed at improving transparency, service delivery, and consumer protection in the state's electricity market.

Read more »

Analysis of Senator Sandy Onor's Political Strategy in Cross River StateAn exploration of Senator Sandy Onor's political maneuvers, his ties to Nyesom Wike, and the challenges of achieving leadership in the autonomous political landscape of Cross River State.

Read more »