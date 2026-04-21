Cross River State Government Isolates Chinese National Over COVID-19 Concerns

Health officials in Cross River State have isolated a Chinese national at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital after the patient displayed symptoms of COVID-19, prompting immediate public health responses.

The Cross River State Government has officially confirmed the isolation of a Chinese national at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) following the emergence of suspected COVID-19 symptoms. This development was disclosed to members of the press in Calabar on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Health , Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk.

According to the Commissioner, the patient is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment and remains under constant observation by a specialized team of healthcare professionals to ensure the containment of the virus. The patient reportedly arrived in Nigeria through the Lagos international gateway on March 17, 2026, before traveling to Calabar. The individual was en route to a manufacturing facility located in the Akamkpa Local Government Area when the symptoms were first observed at a local clinic. Following the initial detection, the patient was promptly referred to UCTH, where stringent isolation protocols were immediately activated to prevent potential transmission within the facility or the wider community. Commissioner Ayuk highlighted that the state government has swiftly activated its comprehensive public health response mechanisms to manage the situation effectively. He noted that authorities are currently conducting rigorous contact tracing to identify and monitor anyone who may have had direct exposure to the patient during their journey from Lagos to Akamkpa. The state government is working in seamless collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that national health standards are upheld. Ayuk encouraged the residents of Cross River to remain calm and assured them that the situation is being handled with the highest level of professional urgency. He reaffirmed the commitment of the state administration to protecting public health and preventing any potential outbreak that could mirror the challenges faced during the global pandemic that first reached Nigeria in February 2020. Providing further technical insight, the World Health Organization coordinator in the state, Dr. Olatunde Yewande, and the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Inyang Ekpenyong, confirmed that surveillance and response systems have been significantly strengthened across the region. They explained that COVID-19, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, continues to manifest through a spectrum of symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to severe respiratory distress, including fever, persistent cough, fatigue, and difficulty in breathing. Health authorities have issued a strong advisory to the public, emphasizing the need to return to fundamental preventive habits. These include frequent hand washing, the use of face masks in high-risk areas, maintaining social distance from individuals exhibiting respiratory symptoms, and ensuring that vaccination statuses are up to date. The experts stressed that early detection and immediate isolation of suspected cases remain the most effective tools for limiting transmission and safeguarding the lives of the populace. As the investigation continues, the government maintains that proactive communication and public cooperation are essential to maintaining stability and health safety within Cross River State





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