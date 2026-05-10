Cross River's hope restored through report on oil-well dispute, families coping with Oyo schools closure, green industrialisation, aspects of journalism and more

The news text consists of various articles and special reports covering different topics such as a report on a resolved oil-well dispute, how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, the role of AfDB in impacting the green economy, ethical journalism and much more.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africa's green industrialisation: AfDB in the theatre of the green economy By Ayomide Akinwale NDC's four-year southern zoning gamble: A recipe for distrust and opposition failure By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu Celebrating ethical journalism and excellence By Musikilu Mojeed Queen Atang bread dress and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu addresses the audience Themed 'Honouring Craft, Celebrating Culture', the ceremony witnessed a historic transition in hosting as Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha took over from long-time host IK Osakioduw.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africa's green industrialisation: AfDB in the theatre of the green economy By Ayomide Akinwale NDC's four-year southern zoning gamble: A recipe for distrust and opposition failure By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu Celebrating ethical journalism and excellence By Musikilu Mojeed Queen Atang bread dress and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu addresses the audience Themed 'Honouring Craft, Celebrating Culture', the ceremony witnessed a historic transition in hosting as Bovi Ugboma and Nomzamo Mbatha took over from long-time host IK Osakioduw





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Oil-Well Dispute Report Restores Cross River's Hope Families Coping With Oyo Schools Closure Afdb Green Industrialisation Ethical Journalism Queen Atang Bread Dress Bovi Ugboma Nomzamo Mbatha IK Osakioduwa Babajide Sanwo-Olu Ειδικά تقرير

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