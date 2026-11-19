Cross River State Police Command apprehends five suspects in the disappearance of a five-year-old nursery pupil in Biase Local Government Area. Officers have transferred the detainees to the Violence Crime Response Unit for further interrogation regarding the child's whereabouts.

Police officers in Cross River State have arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the disappearance of a five-year-old boy. The apprehensions occurred in the Adim community, located within the Biase Local Government Area of the state. Authorities moved swiftly after the child, a nursery school pupil, failed to return home after leaving for school on Monday.

Details of the Arrest and Detention

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the detention of the five suspects following an intensified investigation into the missing child case. Mr. Eitokpah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, provided details regarding the timeline of events that led to the arrests. He stated that the child reportedly left his home for school on Monday but has not been seen since that initial departure.

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The father of the missing boy reported the incident to the police at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He made the report after the family exhausted all efforts to trace the child's whereabouts. Upon receiving the report, personnel from the Police Command immediately visited the Adim community to launch a comprehensive search and investigation.

Investigation Led by Top State Officials

Mr. Eitokpah emphasized that the suspects have been formally handed over to the Violence Crime Response Unit. This specialized unit is now tasked with conducting further investigations to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance. The transfer indicates the severity of the case and the need for specialized forensic or investigative techniques.

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Commissioner of Police Ajo Ordue directed a thorough and exhaustive investigation into the matter. He has ordered intensified efforts to locate the missing child, signaling the high priority the state police command places on resolving this case. The Commissioner's directive underscores the commitment to utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety and recovery of the young pupil.

Community Impact and Ongoing Search Efforts

The disappearance has caused significant distress within the Adim community and the broader Biase Local Government Area. Residents have been cooperating with law enforcement agencies to provide any potential leads or information regarding the child's location. The community awaits updates from the Violence Crime Response Unit as they delve deeper into the evidence gathered during the initial detention phase.

Police sources have not yet disclosed the specific roles each of the five suspects played in the incident. However, the detention suggests that these individuals are central to the narrative of the child's disappearance. Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or sightings to the nearest police station or the Violence Crime Response Unit immediately.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

As the Violence Crime Response Unit takes over the investigation, further developments are expected in the coming days. The unit will likely conduct detailed interviews with the suspects and analyze physical evidence to build a robust case. The outcome of this investigation will determine the subsequent legal actions taken against the accused individuals.

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The police have reiterated their dedication to ensuring justice for the missing child and his family. They have encouraged community members to assist in the search by sharing any relevant information that could aid the investigation. The resolution of this case remains a top priority for the Cross River State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner Ajo Ordue.