Cross River NDC Deputy Governorship Candidate Stella Archibong Withdraws, Backs Governor Otu

Stella Charles Archibong has quit the NDC deputy governorship ticket in Cross River and backed Governor Bassey Otu's re-election bid for 2027.

Stella Charles Archibong, who was the deputy governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cross River State, has withdrawn from the party's ticket ahead of the 2027 governorship election. In a statement made available to reporters in Calabar on Wednesday, she declared her support for Governor Bassey Otu's second-term ambition under the Back to South Movement.

The move is a setback for the NDC in the state, which had fielded Archibong alongside its governorship candidate, John Odey. Her exit changes the party's line-up for the 2027 contest in Cross River State.

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Archibong Explains Why She Is Backing Governor Otu

Archibong said her duty to the people of Cross River State outweighed her personal political ambitions, and that this led her to align with the direction of the Otu administration. She framed the decision as one of public responsibility rather than a rejection of the party itself.

She said she reached the decision after consultations with elders, family members, the Christian community and political stakeholders across the state. Those discussions, she said, convinced her that stepping away from the ticket was the right course.

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Archibong also thanked the NDC state chairman, Goddy Akpama, the governorship candidate John Odey, and the party's national leadership for giving her the chance to contest on the NDC platform. She expressed regret to supporters who may feel let down by her withdrawal, and thanked them for their confidence and backing during her time with the party.

Odey Calls for Calm as the NDC Weighs Its Next Steps

John Odey, the NDC governorship candidate in Cross River State, described Archibong's withdrawal as unexpected and urged party members and supporters to stay composed. In a statement, Odey said moments like this demand maturity, mutual respect and responsible leadership from everyone involved.

Odey said he regarded Archibong highly and valued the contributions she had made to the development of Cross River State. He added that talks were under way with party leaders, stakeholders and other concerned individuals to make sense of the circumstances behind her decision and chart the party's way forward.

Even with the setback, Odey said he remains focused on his plan to grow the state's economy and make development benefit every segment of Cross River State. The statement did not name a replacement for Archibong on the ticket.

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What the Withdrawal Means for the 2027 Cross River Race

Archibong's public endorsement of Governor Otu's re-election bid places her firmly behind the incumbent ahead of 2027. Her backing comes through the Back to South Movement, the platform she named for the governor's second-term campaign.

For the NDC, the immediate task is filling the deputy governorship slot and keeping its supporters united while the party works out its next steps. Odey's call for calm signals that the party is focused on managing the fallout from the withdrawal.

For voters in Cross River State, the episode shows how quickly alliances and ticket arrangements can shift in the run-up to the 2027 governorship election. Party members will be watching whether the NDC announces a successor and how John Odey presents his campaign going forward.