Cross River Governor Unveils Carnival Calabar 2026 Theme, Promises Innovations to Boost Global Appeal

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu has unveiled the theme for Carnival Calabar 2026, 'Rethinking Our Collective Destiny,' and announced plans to deepen public participation, expand economic opportunities, and boost the carnival's global appeal. The event drew tourism stakeholders, diplomats, cultural enthusiasts, and government officials, with the carnival's chairman announcing the introduction of online voting and other innovations to engage the public and create business opportunities. The carnival's evolution and impact on tourism were praised by industry stakeholders, with the Portuguese Ambassador comparing it to international carnivals. The carnival's success has led to a Nigerian band being selected to represent the country at an Indian carnival and calls for tourism practitioners to package and market Cross River as a destination for the upcoming Christmas season.

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu has unveiled the theme for Carnival Calabar 2026, promising innovations that will deepen public participation, expand economic opportunities , and boost the carnival's global appeal .

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Otu unveiled the Carnival Calabar and Festival 2026 theme 'Rethinking Our Collective Destiny' at an event in Lagos that drew tourism stakeholders, diplomats, cultural enthusiasts, and government officials. Otu said the theme reflects a collective resolve to reimagine the future of the carnival and harness its potential as a driver of economic growth, cultural preservation, and tourism development.

He noted that the carnival has evolved into a major platform for showcasing Cross River to the world and creating opportunities for businesses, artisans, performers, and young people. To ensure the carnival's continued success, Otu emphasized the importance of innovation, expanded participation, and ensuring that its benefits reach local communities. Earlier, Gabe Onah, Chairman of the Carnival Calabar Commission, announced that the 2026 edition would introduce online voting to give communities and audiences a greater stake in the carnival.

Onah explained that this innovation would allow the public to participate actively instead of just watching the event. He also revealed that the carnival is being repositioned to create jobs and business opportunities for young people through the commercialization of its various products and activities. Organizers have engaged creative partners to develop movies inspired by the carnival and digital platforms that will connect audiences worldwide to the festival in real-time.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Director of General Entertainment at Multichoice, praised the carnival's evolution over the past 15 years and emphasized the importance of showcasing the stories behind its elaborate costumes and cultural heritage. She welcomed the introduction of audience voting, which will elevate participation and allow people to contribute more meaningfully to the carnival experience.

Paulo Santos, the Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, described the carnival as a unique cultural platform that compares favorably with carnivals in Europe, the Americas, and Brazil. He highlighted the carnival's scale, professionalism, and diverse offerings, including dedicated segments for children and bikers, which make it stand out internationally. Santos also noted that the festival is relatable to global audiences while strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

Edem Duke, leader of the CalasVegas Band, announced that his band has been selected to represent Nigeria at a carnival in India. Ikechi Uko, a tourism promoter and Convener of Akwaaba African Travel Market, urged industry stakeholders to package and market Cross River as a destination for the upcoming 'Detty December' Christmas season.

He emphasized that the carnival has given Nigeria a world-class tourism product capable of attracting visitors from across the globe and encouraged tourism practitioners to develop tour packages around the carnival to help double visitor arrivals for the 2026 edition. Aliyu Badaki, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, commended the organizers for sustaining a festival that continues to generate economic benefits for Cross River and its people.

He noted that the carnival has become a model for cultural tourism, creating opportunities for local businesses, costume makers, and service providers while bringing visitors from around the world together





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Tourism Local News Carnival Calabar Cross River Governor Bassey Otu 2026 Rethinking Our Collective Destiny Cultural Tourism Economic Opportunities Global Appeal Online Voting Tourism Development

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