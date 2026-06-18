Cross River Governor Reaffirms Commitment to Mangrove Conservation After Successful UK PACT-FAO Project

Governor Bassey Otu commends FAO and partners for completing a mangrove ecosystem management project that enhanced climate resilience and livelihoods in coastal communities, pledging to sustain gains through stronger partnerships and nature-based solutions.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to sustainable natural resource management , climate resilience , and biodiversity conservation . The announcement came after the successful completion of the UK PACT - FAO project focused on integrated mangrove ecosystem management and expanding social protection for fisheries and forest dependents in coastal communities.

Speaking at the results dissemination workshop on Tuesday, Governor Otu, represented by Deputy Governor Peter Odey, praised the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UK PACT Programme, development partners, and the participating communities for their contributions to the project. Deputy Governor Odey highlighted that the project improved ecosystem resilience and livelihoods through mangrove restoration, sustainable resource management, capacity building, alternative livelihood programs, and support for vulnerable households, especially women and youth in coastal areas.

He stated, "I want to specially commend the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UK PACT Programme, development partners, and participating communities for their contributions to the project's success to enhance ecosystem resilience and improve livelihoods through mangrove restoration, sustainable resource management and support for vulnerable households particularly women and youths in coastal communities.

" Governor Otu emphasized the need to sustain the project's achievements through stronger partnerships, replicating successful approaches, and investing in nature-based solutions, underscoring his administration's dedication to biodiversity conservation and protecting the state's mangrove ecosystems. Earlier, FAO Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Hussein Gadain, delivered a welcome address, noting that the project showcases the impact of integrating ecosystem restoration, livelihood support, and community ownership for sustainable development.

He added, "This initiative has trained more than 4,800 people in climate-smart practices, promoted alternative livelihoods to strengthen climate resilience, as well as restored 15 hectares of mangrove forest. This project demonstrates the impact of combining ecosystem restoration, livelihood support, and community ownership to achieve sustainable development.

" The project's outcomes reflect a collaborative effort to address environmental challenges while improving socio-economic conditions in vulnerable coastal regions, setting a precedent for future climate adaptation and conservation initiatives in Nigeria





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Mangrove Restoration Climate Resilience Biodiversity Conservation FAO UK PACT Cross River State Sustainable Natural Resource Management Livelihood Support

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