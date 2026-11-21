Governor Ben Ayade Otu pledges 10 million trees to combat deforestation at Agbokim Falls during the Eco-Tourism Festival. This initiative supports the International Green Marathon to boost tourism and sports development in Cross River State.

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade Otu has committed to planting 10 million trees across the region over a two-year period. This ambitious environmental initiative aims to reverse deforestation and mitigate landslides and erosion near the Agbokim Falls tourist site. The pledge was announced during the second edition of the Agbokim Falls Eco-Tourism Festival held in Etung Local Government Area on Saturday. Governor Otu emphasized that protecting the natural landscape is essential for sustaining the area's tourism potential.

Environmental Strategy and Marathon Theme

The governor made the commitment while representing the state leadership at the festival, which served as the launchpad for the International Green Marathon. The marathon was themed 'Run for Nature, Tourism and Sustainable Development' to align sports with ecological conservation. Governor Otu stated that the event provides a unique platform to draw international attention to the Calabar-Ogoja Expressway and the Ajasor-Agbokim Falls route. He noted that the race promotes environmental awareness while showcasing the economic potential of local communities surrounding the waterfalls.

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Stakeholder Support and Tourism Goals

Senator John Owan-Enoh, the Minister of State for Trade and Investment and a native of Agbokim, described the marathon as a transformative event for regional tourism. He argued that integrating environmental conservation into the sporting event strengthens its significance and brand value. Senator Owan-Enoh pledged to mobilize stakeholders and sponsors to ensure the 2027 edition attracts even more global participants. Lawrence Etta, Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, added that the commission will continue to support initiatives that foster athletic culture and position the state for continental competitions.

Organizer Perspectives and Participation Data

Project lead Emem Inyang explained that the tree-planting component addresses direct threats to the waterfalls, as deforestation endangers the streams feeding the attraction. She reported that approximately 160 participants competed against a projected target of 300 people, citing funding challenges as a primary cause for the shortfall. Inyang expressed confidence that participation rates will improve in future editions through grassroots sensitization. She highlighted the presence of international athletes from Kenya and Egypt, signaling growing global interest in the festival.

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Competition Results and Prize Distribution

The 42-kilometre male category was won by Iliya Emmanuel Dung of Plateau State, who secured the top prize of N2 million. Fellow Plateau athlete Ilisha Friday finished second in the same category. In the 21-kilometre male race, Jonathan Monday of Plateau State emerged as the winner, with Wadata Barau of Bauchi State taking second place. The 21-kilometre female category saw dominance from Cross River sisters, with Angel Nelson finishing first and Godsmind Nelson second. In the 10-kilometre female race, Ime Effiong placed first and Isogon Faith placed second.

Future Development and Community Involvement

The organizers called for sustained support from the government, private sector organizations, and host communities to nurture young athletes. They aim to develop local talent into international competitors while establishing Agbokim Falls as a premier tourism destination. Governor Otu commended the organizers for sustaining the initiative and suggested sponsoring winners to compete in international events. This strategic approach seeks to develop outstanding athletes from the competition while promoting the state's natural attractions to the global community.